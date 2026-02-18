Power Mech shares jump 5% after ₹1,000-crore order win from Adani units

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Wednesday after it bagged multiple domestic thermal power projects worth over ₹1,000 crore from the subsidiaries of Adani Power.

The company's stock rose as much as 5.23 per cent during the day to ₹2,195 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹12,192 apiece, compared to a 0.08 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:25 PM.

Shares of the company are up 5.5 per cent this month, potentially snapping a seven-month losing streak and currently trade at 1.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.3 per cent this year, compared to a 1.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Power Mech Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,944.68 crore.

Power Mech bags orders worth over ₹1,000-crore Power Mech Projects secured large-scale domestic orders aggregating to over ₹1,000 crore from subsidiaries of Adani Power Ltd, according to an exchange filing. The company received a ₹515 crore order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Limited and a ₹490 crore order from Mahan Energen Limited. Both contracts pertain to the 2x800 Megawatt (Mw) ultra supercritical thermal power projects at Mirzapur Phase-I and Mahan Phase-III, respectively. The scope of work includes onsite services for erection, testing, commissioning, and manpower assistance for the Performance Guarantee Test of Steam Generator (SG) Package A and Steam Turbine Generator (STG) Package B, along with their auxiliaries, for Units 1 and 2 of the respective projects. The orders are to be executed within 36 months from the erection start date as notified in the Notice to Proceed, the company said in the statement.