With price hikes now implemented, Pranav Mehta and Jinesh Kothari of Equirus Securities expect value growth to outpace volumes, although growth is likely to normalise from elevated Q4 levels (which benefited from pre-hike channel stocking). The brokerage has built in FY27 revenue growth of 9-10 per cent. Berger could also gain from recovery in key markets such as West Bengal (over 10 per cent of revenue), aided by higher capital expenditure and industrial activity.
Systematix Research also believes that Berger remains in a sweet spot of decorative growth, benefiting from Tier-3 and Tier-4 as well as rural markets performing well, and this is where Berger has a strong presence. In addition to this, double-digit distribution expansion, faster growth in urban markets (currently under-indexed) versus the industry, and aggressive salesforce/feet-on-street expansion, again led by urban markets, are the other triggers.