A key positive is the easing level of competitive intensity. The company indicated that the competitive intensity from Birla Opus is reducing, given that the company has taken price hikes higher than peers, narrowing the pricing gap by 3-4 per cent. Further, it has reduced rebates/dealer margins, which were higher earlier, and has now recorded lower sales growth momentum versus initial periods of operations.

Easing competition is one reason why ICICI Securities believes that FY27 is likely to be the turnaround year for Berger Paints after a weak FY24-26. The turnaround, according to analysts led by Aniruddha Joshi of ICICI Securities, is on account of price hikes in the low teens, a revival in volume growth, and price hikes by Birla Opus, which are more than peers’, signalling easing competitive intensity. Further, smaller/unorganised players are likely to be more impacted than larger peers due to steep inflation in commodity prices and the likely loss of shelf space in trade.