Nabard withdraws ₹7,000 crore bond issue amid demand for higher yields

State-owned National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Friday withdrew its planned reissuance of ₹7,000-crore bonds after investors demanded higher yields. Bids worth only around ₹3,000 crore were received against the targeted issuance amount, sources said.

“Bids worth around ₹2,000 crore for Nabard’s July 2029 bonds came in at a yield of 7.79 per cent. The base issue size was ₹2,000 crore, with a greenshoe option of ₹5,000 crore. However, total bids received were only around ₹3,030 crore, leading to the withdrawal of the issue,” a market participant said on the condition of anonymity.

This comes amid a broader trend where most issuers in recent months have preferred shorter-tenor borrowings in the 2–3-year segment, driven by the West Asian crisis, daily yield volatility, an uncertain interest rate outlook, and overall investor caution.