Easy Trip Planners shares zoom 11% in trade; up over 40% in three days

Easy Trip Planners shares zoomed 11.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹10.57 per share. The stock rose for the third straight day, up nearly 43 per cent. At 9:52 AM, Easy Trip Planners’ share price was trading 2.42 per cent higher at ₹9.73 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat with a negative bias at 83,442.10.

The stock was in demand after Arthkumbh Ventures LLP bought shares of the company through a bulk deal.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, on February 17, 2026, Arthkumbh Ventures LLP purchased 3,92,88,523 shares of the company at ₹9.41 per share. That apart, Share India Securities bought 5,10,71,609 shares at ₹9.41 per share, but sold 5,09,01,609 shares at ₹9.36 per share.

Meanwhile, Mansukh Securities & Finance bought 5,17,51,726 shares at ₹9.14 per share, but sold 5,55,51,726 shares at ₹9.16 per share. Similarly, Jainam Broking bought 3,68,73,832 shares at ₹9.47, but offloaded 2,12,73,833 shares at ₹9.39 per share. BSE shareholding pattern showed that promoters of Easy Trip Planners held 47.72 per cent of the total shareholding as of December 2025. On Monday, Easy Trip Planners announced that they are raising capital up to ₹500 crore as a part of the ongoing strategy to scale key growth areas and reinforce its financial strength. The Board of Directors has approved, in principle, the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and other eligible securities, subject to requisite approvals, Easy Trip Planners said in the exchange filing.

The capital raise will accelerate the growth of EaseMyTrip, the company's online travel-technology platform, in the high-margin hotel and holiday spaces. It will also help in driving technological upgrades and provide the financial flexibility needed to pursue strategic acquisitions, all while maintaing a strict focus on profitable spending, according to the exchange filing. The company also informed that the fund raise may be undertaken in one or more tranches through permissible modes under applicable law, including rights issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, private placement or other approved methods, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Detailed terms, including size, structure, and timing, will be determined at an appropriate stage in accordance with applicable regulations and market conditions.