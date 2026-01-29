eClerx Services jumps 9% on posting Q3 results, board approves bonus issue

eClerx Services shares jumped 8.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹4,813.65 per share. The stock was in demand after the company announced its December quarter (Q3FY26) results.

That apart, eClerx Services’ board has approved a 1:1 bonus issue, proposing to allot one bonus equity share (face value ₹10) for every one existing equity share (₹10) held by shareholders on a record date that will be announced later.

The bonus issue—comprising 4,70,25,359 equity shares—will be funded out of the company’s retained earnings (free reserves) as per the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, and is subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot, the company informed exchanges.

Post the bonus issue, eClerx’s issued and paid-up equity share capital would double to ₹94.05 crore from ₹47.03 crore, while the authorised share capital remains unchanged at ₹100 crore. =