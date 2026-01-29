Somany Ceramics share price rises 8% on strong Q3; profit climbs 76% YoY

Somany Ceramics share price today: Somany Ceramics share price increased over 8 per cent in Thursday’s session after the company reported growth in third-quarter net profit and revenue despite tight demand conditions.

The Somany Ceramics shares rose as much as 8.5 per cent to ₹420 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter saw a trade of 0.2 million shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far. Last checked, Somany Ceramics market capitalisation stood at ₹1,637.23 crore.

In the last 12 months, Somany Ceramics share price declined 21.89 per cent, as compared to a 9 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

By 11:11 AM, Somany Ceramics share was trading 3.22 per cent higher at ₹399.60, as compared to a 0.34 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. Why did Somany Ceramics share price rise today? Somany Ceramics share price rose on Thursday after the company reported an increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The net profit surged 75.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17 crore in Q3FY26, from ₹10 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year (Q3FY25). Somany Ceramics reported that the consolidated sales increased 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹677 crore in Q3FY26, as against ₹640 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Despite the gradual revival in domestic demand and still soft market conditions, the company managed to report an increase in revenue, according to the Investors' Presentation.

The consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 16 per cent annually to ₹62 crore in the December quarter of FY26, from ₹53 crore in the December quarter of FY25. "Operational performance during the quarter benefited from improving capacity utilisation. Combined with tighter cost discipline, these efforts have contributed to expansion in margins," the company said. Due to change in labour law , Somany Ceramics also incurred an exceptional loss of ₹16.4 crore during the third quarter, the exchange filing showed. Meanwhile, Somany Ceramics reported a 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its standalone profit in the December quarter. The net profit was at ₹22 crore versus ₹23 crore a year ago. The standalone revenue increased 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹644 crore from ₹621 crore.