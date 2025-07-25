Elan Group repays Rs 875 cr debt to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund

In a move to strengthen its financial position, Gurugram-based developer Elan Group on Friday announced the repayment of Rs 875 crore debt availed from the Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund, which is part of one of Asia’s largest private equity (PE) funds, PAG.

“Asia Pragati had invested Rs 875 crore in the Elan Group in 2022, with the funds used towards growth capital,” the firm said in a statement.

The company stated that the repayment was achieved ahead of the scheduled timeline, with the strategic deleveraging expected to reduce interest liabilities, strengthen liquidity, and create headroom for reinvestment into future projects and land acquisitions.

ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 1.9%, margins compress The repayment, it added, is backed by resilient operations and strategic execution across its high-growth portfolio. “In an industry where prudent capital management is key to long-term leadership, this development reinforces Elan Group’s position as a future-ready developer with the financial resilience to scale, deliver, and lead with conviction,” said Sandeep Agarwal, Executive Director for Finance and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Elan Group. The move comes just a week after the real estate firm raised Rs 250 crore from Piramal Finance for the construction of a new project in Gurugram. It had also raised around Rs 1,200 crore from Kotak Real Estate Fund last year.