IPO Calendar: 13 new issues to raise ₹7,300-cr next week; NSDL IPO in focus

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors are likely to remain busy next week, with 13 new issues set to open for subscription, aiming to raise over ₹7,300 crore across the mainboard and SME segments. In the mainboard segment, the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) will open for bidding on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹4,011 crore. IPOs of Laxmi India Finance (₹254.26 crore), Aditya Infotech (₹1,300 crore), Sri Lotus Developers (₹792 crore), and M&B Engineering (₹650 crore) are also scheduled to open for subscription. The SME segment will also witness the launch of eight new public issues.

In addition, 11 companies will make their debut on the exchanges, including four in the mainboard segment and seven in the SME space. Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week: NSDL IPO NSDL IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and close on Friday, August 1, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, August 4, 2025. NSDL shares will be listed on the BSE tentatively on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹760 to ₹800. The minimum lot size for the application is 18 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.

Laxmi India Finance IPO Laxmi India Finance aims to raise ₹254.26 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.5 million equity shares aggregating to ₹165.17 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 5.6 million shares aggregating to ₹89.09 crore. The SME offering will open for public subscription on July 29 and close on July 31. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 1. The company will make its debut on the bourses, NSE and BSE, tentatively on August 5. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹150 to ₹158 per share and the lot size at 94 shares. MUFG Intime India is the issue registrar.

Aditya Infotech IPO ALSO READ: HDB Financial down 3% today, nears IPO price; why is the stock falling? The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech will open for bidding on July 29 and close on July 21. The company plans to raise ₹1,300 crore through a fresh issue of 7.4 million shares and the offer for sale of 11.9 million shares. The price band is fixed at ₹640 to ₹675 per share, and the lot size for an application is 22 shares. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 1. The company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 5.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty IPO Sri Lotus Developers IPO is a fresh issue of 52.8 million equity shares to raise ₹792 crore. The mainline offering will open for public subscription on July 30 and close on August 1. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on August 4. Shares of Sri Lotus Developers will be listed on the BSE and NSE tentatively on August 6. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹140-150. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 100 shares and in multiples thereof. Kfin Technologies is the issue registrar.

M&B Engineering IPO The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹650 crore through a fresh issue of 7.1 million shares and an OFS of 9.7 million equity shares. The public issue of M&B Engineering will open for bidding on July 30 and close on August 1. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 4. M&B Engineering will be listed on the exchanges on August 6. The price band has been set in the range of ₹366-385. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 38 shares and in multiples thereof. SME IPOs next week ALSO READ: These defence stocks cracked up to 28% from recent highs; correction over? In the SME segment, Umiya Mobile IPO (₹24.88 crore) and Repono IPO (₹26.68 crore) will open for subscription on July 28, followed by Kaytex Fabrics IPO (₹69.81 crore) on July 29. On Wednesday, the Takyon Networks IPO, Mehul Colours IPO, and BD Industries IPO will open for bidding. Renol Polychem IPO and Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO will open on July 31, 2025.