Sensex, Nifty face worst fall in a month, marking 4th straight weekly loss

Domestic equities fell on Friday, with benchmark indices posting their biggest weekly loss in nine months.

Earnings disappointment, sustained selling from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and uncertainty surrounding the trade deal with the US weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex ended the session at 81,463, with a decline of 721 points, or 0.9 per cent. The Nifty 50 index ended the session at 24,837, down 225 points, or 0.9 per cent. This was the biggest single-day fall for both indices since June 19.

For the week, the Sensex declined by 0.4 per cent, and the Nifty fell by 0.5 per cent, marking the fourth consecutive weekly loss for both indices. The last time both indices posted a four-week losing streak was in the week ended October 25, 2024.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 6.4 trillion, reaching Rs 452 trillion. Infosys , which declined by 2.4 per cent, and Bajaj Finance, which fell by 4.7 per cent, were the biggest contributors to the Sensex decline. ALSO READ: IPO Calendar: 13 new issues to raise ₹7,300-cr next week; NSDL IPO in focus Bajaj Finance, which posted its biggest single-day fall since April 30, was also the worst-performing Sensex stock, as concerns over its worsening asset quality and high credit costs overshadowed strong loan growth. Other Bajaj group stocks also posted sharp losses. The decline in Infosys was attributed to the broader sell-off in the IT sector, amidst disappointment over tepid revenue and profit growth, making current valuations unjustifiable.

The sell-off did not spare the beneficiaries of the India-UK trade deal, with many stocks in the textile, aquaculture, and automotive sectors declining. "A favourable deal with the UK was expected and priced in, so the signing was not a surprise. Moreover, the India-UK deal is only part of the puzzle. One has to see how the India-US trade deal shapes up and what kind of concessions India's export competitors get from the US and EU," said Chokkalingam G, co-founder of Equinomics. FPIs continued to be net sellers of equities worth Rs 1,980 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,139 crore. So far this month, FPIs have pulled out over Rs 20,000 crore from domestic markets, while DIIs have pumped in nearly Rs 40,000 crore.

The market breadth was weak, with 2,969 stocks declining and 1,061 advancing. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 fell by 1.6 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped by 2.1 per cent. "There is a bit of profit booking after the recovery from the April lows. However, the delay in the trade deal with the US is causing the biggest jitters in the markets. Investors are concerned about whether IT services will be impacted by tariffs," said Chokkalingam. In the future, corporate results and the trade deal with the US are expected to determine the market trajectory.