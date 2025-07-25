Home / Markets / News / Sebi cancels registration of 13 advisers over non-payment of renewal fees

Sebi cancels registration of 13 advisers over non-payment of renewal fees

Sebi clarified that these entities would continue to be liable for anything done or omitted to be done as investment advisers despite the cancellation of registration

Sebi
"The main purpose of cancellation of certificate of registration, as investment adviser, of the noticees (13 entities) is to prevent the misuse of their expired certificate of registration with Sebi on unaware investors," the regulator said in its order.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday cancelled the registration of 13 entities as investment advisers after they failed to pay the renewal fees.

"The main purpose of cancellation of certificate of registration, as investment adviser, of the noticees (13 entities) is to prevent the misuse of their expired certificate of registration with Sebi on unaware investors," the regulator said in its order.

However, Sebi clarified that these entities would continue to be liable for anything done or omitted to be done as investment advisers despite the cancellation of registration.

These 13 entities are -- Manjeet Singh Vohra, Tarun Kumar Sapra, Gowri Suganya B, Sanjay Subodhchandra Shukla, Shaji George, Ravi Mittal, VBS Investments, Ravishankar K Iyer, MG Funds, Sandeep Ahuja, Harsh Agarwal, Varun Jalan and Gaurav Kedia.

Considering that the entities have not paid the renewal fees to keep the registration in force, and their registration certificates as investment advisers have expired, Sebi has cancelled their registrations, the order noted.

Under the Sebi (Investment Advisers) Regulation, every registered investment adviser is required to pay the renewal fee every five years from the date of grant of registration from Sebi to keep the registration in force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market close highlights: Sensex drops 721 pts, Nifty at 24,837; Bajaj twins fall up to 5%

IPO Calendar: 13 new issues to raise ₹7,300-cr next week; NSDL IPO in focus

Torrent Pharma bucks weak market trend; rallies 3%, hits record high

D-Street eyes dividend deluge as Wipro, 99 others go ex-dividend next week

Stocks to Watch today, July 25: Wipro, IEX, REC, Adani Enterprises, NTPC

Topics :SEBIMarket news

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story