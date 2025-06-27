Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares is expected to be finalised today, Friday, June 27, 2025. The mainboard public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, June 26, receiving solid participation from investors. The issue received bids for 335.28 million shares compared to 15.1 million shares, resulting in an oversubscription of 22.19 times, according to NSE data.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing 64.23 times their reserved quota, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 15.21 times and retail investors at 2.14 times.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases aims to raise ₹852.53 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 10 million shares amounting to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.3 million shares amounting to ₹452.53 crore.

Here's how to check Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment status online Once the Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. In addition, investors can use these direct links to check the Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment status directly: Check Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO grey market premium (IPO) According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial were seen trading at ₹441 per share, commanding a grey market premium of ₹41 or 10.25 per cent compared to the upper-end price of ₹400.

Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO listing date The IPO was open for subscription from Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and Thursday, June 26, 2025. Shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, July 1. Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹210 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and ₹104.5 crore for setting up an air separation unit at the Uluberia-II plant with a capacity of 220 TPD.