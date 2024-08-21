Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Embassy Reit leases 800k sq ft space to Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Embassy Reit leases 800k sq ft space to Commonwealth Bank of Australia

The new space is being designed as a comprehensive built-to-suit solution, and Embassy REIT expects to deliver the facility, including fit-outs in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2026

Work from office, office space, employee
Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 37.7 million square feet of completed operating area, four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants. (Representative image) Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Embassy Office Parks REIT has signed an agreement to provide on lease 8 lakh square feet prime office space in Bengaluru to global banking major Commonwealth Bank of Australia, with an option to expand leasable area further by 6 lakh square feet.

In a regulatory filing, Embassy REIT informed that the company has signed an Agreement to Lease (ATL) with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) for a premium office campus of approximately 0.8 million square feet along with an expansion option of an additional 0.6 million square feet at 'Embassy Manyata' project, one of Asia's largest and India's most prominent business parks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new space is being designed as a comprehensive built-to-suit solution, and Embassy REIT expects to deliver the facility, including fit-outs in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2026.

Embassy has been home to CBA for 4 years, and we are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with one of the world's leading financial institutions," Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director of Embassy Group, said.

India continues to be a prime destination that offers both exceptional talent and top-tier office spaces, he said.

"We are proud to host some of the world's leading banks with a combined market capitalisation of USD 1 trillion in our parks. We look forward to delivering a world-class, one-of-its-kind campus to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia," Virwani said.

Aravind Maiya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said the landmark lease deal with CBA marks its largest built-to-suit project to date.

More From This Section

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 21: SmallCap index outruns peers; RML, Nelco, Shriram Prop top gainers

Alphabet-backed NBFC Aye Finance to launch Rs 2k cr IPO in a year: Report

MCX, Lupin, TechM, Trent among 5 F&O stocks to Buy ahead of August expiry

Shriram Properties' new initiative sends company's shares flying over 15%

Nykaa surges 19% on heavy volumes; stock at highest level since Oct 2022

"In the last few years, we have developed five built-to-suit facilities comprising over 4 million square feet for global occupiers whose real estate needs are getting increasingly more sophisticated," he said.

Spanning over 120 acres, Embassy Manyata is located in the prominent growth corridor of North Bengaluru.

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It owns and operates a 51 million square feet portfolio of 14 office parks in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai.

Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 37.7 million square feet of completed operating area, four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Embassy REIT Q1 results: Net operating income up 3% to Rs 757.5 cr

Chinese premier pledges more pandas; urges Australia to put aside issues

Embassy REIT secures Rs 1,200 cr debt to acquire business park in Chennai

REIT to invest Rs 3,800 cr to construct of 6.1 mn sq ft office space

Serenity above, explosions below: Switzerland's lake conundrum explained

Topics :Embassy ReitOffice spaces

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story