Emcure Pharma rises over 2% as USFDA issues Form 483 with Zero observations

Emcure Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Emcure Pharma) share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, July 10, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 2,45 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,287 per share.

At 11:25 AM, Emcure Pharma share price continued to trade higher, up 1.39 per cent at ₹1,273.60. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 83,206.68 levels.

Why did Emcure Pharma share price rise today?

Emcure Pharma share price rose in trade after the company announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued Form 483 with zero observations, post pre-approval inspection (PAI), for its Sanand, Ahmedabad unit.

The inspection was held between June 30, 2025 and July 8, 2025. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates In an exchange filing, Emcure Pharma said, “This is to inform you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of Company’s manufacturing facility (Oncology) located at GIDC, Taluka - Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from June 30, 2025 to July 08, 2025. The inspection concluded without issuance of Form 483 (zero observations).” Emcure Pharma IPO listing Emcure Pharmaceuticals listed on the exchanges on July 10 last year i.e. 2024. The company made a solid debut with its shares listing at ₹1,325, a 31 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹1,008, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

About Emcure Pharma Emcure Pharma, headquartered in Pune, is among the leading global pharmaceutical companies recognised for its strong commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-centricity. Established in 1981, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has developed a diverse portfolio of pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas, aiming to improve patient health and well-being. As a research and development-driven organisation, the company specialises in manufacturing differentiated medicines designed to address the evolving needs of patients worldwide. Moreover, the company has established a major presence in over 70 countries, including key markets like Europe and Canada. With a focus on advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and a broad product range, Emcure Pharmaceuticals continues to enhance its global footprint and contribute to the improvement of healthcare outcomes globally.