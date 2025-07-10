Industry quarterly average assets under management or QAAUM reversed their declining trend and grew by ~8 per cent since Mar 2025 led by strong capital markets returns and healthy net inflows. The systematic investment plan or SIP inflows remained robust, reiterating retail investors’ confidence. In June 2025, the mutual fund SIP inflows hit a fresh peak of ₹27,269 crore, up by 2 per cent from ₹26,688 crore in May. This is the first time that SIP inflows crossed the ₹27,000 crore mark.

Improving capital market returns are expected to boost equity AUM growth, aiding the topline and treasury gains. SIP inflows are expected to remain strong, according to analysts at InCred Equities.

“We appreciate the overall healthy scheme-wise delivery by the industry which, in turn, continues to attract equity AUM. We believe the following key catalysts will continue to aid the inflow momentum - improving capital market sentiment and rising purchasing power, especially of the younger demographic segment, and falling interest rates. Healthy equity fund inflows are aiding the yield movement, and we expect overall yields to remain healthy in the medium term,” the brokerage firm said in sector report.