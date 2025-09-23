Emkay Global soars 15% as Kirti Doshi buys stake; stock up 45% in 4 days

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight day, gaining 45 per cent in the process and currently trade close to its record high of ₹369.8 apiece. The counter has risen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 6.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Emkay Global has a total market capitalisation of ₹900.16 crore.

Emkay Global gets ₹227.5-crore as Kirti Doshi picks 21% stake

The brokerage and financial services firm has received an equity investment from Kirti Doshi, according to an exchange filing. Doshi, who has 48 years of experience in the sector, acquired more than a 21 per cent stake in the company through his family-controlled entity, Antique Securities Pvt.Ltd.

The existing promoters, Krishna Kumar Karwa and Prakash Kacholia, also infused additional funds, taking the total capital infusion to ₹227.5 crore, the statement said.

The company said the fresh capital will strengthen its balance sheet and support growth ambitions. Doshi’s involvement is expected to bring strategic insights, operational expertise, and governance focus to Emkay Global as it looks to expand and innovate further, it said.