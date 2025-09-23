Home / Markets / News / Trent stock slips 15% from Sept high; what's making the Street nervous?

Trent stock slips 15% from Sept high; what's making the Street nervous?

Shares of Trent, part of the Tata Group companies, dropped to a five-month low of ₹4,848, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

Trent slips 15% from month high; what’s making the Street nervous?
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trent share price today

 
Shares of Trent, part of the Tata Group that operates a portfolio of retail concepts, hit a five-month low of ₹4,848, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.  It was quoting lower for the fourth straight trading day, declining 7 per cent during the period.
 
The Trent stock has slipped 15 per cent from its month high of ₹5,674, touched on September 4, 2025. At present levels, Trent trades at its lowest level since April 2025. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹4,491.75 on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹8,345.85 on October 14, 2024.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What's making the Street nervous?

 
The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.
 
Star, the supermarket concept offers a curated assortment of products including fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), staples and a comprehensive fresh offering (vegetables, fruits, dairy & non-vegetarian products). Star’s product portfolio is complemented by a compelling range of exclusive branded FMCG (Fabsta, Klia, Skye, Star), general merchandise (Smartle) and apparel (Zudio) products at attractive prices.
 
During the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Trent Hypermarket (THPL), which operates the majority of Star stores, reported 20 per cent gross margin (vs. ~14 per cent for DMart), driven by its focus on improving the contribution from its private labels (reached 73 per cent revenue share vs. 67 per cent YoY).
 
However, THPL again slipped into the red with an operating loss of ₹12 crore, likely driven by a change in lease accounting (other expenses up 36 per cent YoY, while depreciation and interest costs declined sharply).  ALSO READ: KEC International up 8% on largest ever EPC order win; buy, sell or hold? 
Meanwhile, Trent's growth rate has moderated in the last few quarters, though still robust, amid a weak discretionary demand environment. Back-ended strong store additions in Zudio should drive growth in FY26. However, a recovery in SSSG across fashion and Star formats would be key near-term monitorable, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q1 result update.
 
The brokerage firm said they continue to like Trent for its robust footprint additions, strong double-digit growth, long runway for growth in Star (presence in just 10 cities) and potential scale-up of new categories (Beauty, Innerwear, and LGDs).
 
Trent delivered a strong operating performance, supported by the calibrated expansion of Westside and Zudio, increasing penetration in the core consumption market and continued traction in private label categories. 
 
However, moderation in net new store addition and muted like-for-like growth in newer geographies may constrain near-term operational leverage. Nonetheless, the company’s execution discipline, omnichannel readiness and scale-driven efficiencies are expected to support steady long term growth, Geojit Investments said in the Q1 result update with ‘hold’ rating on the stock.
 
Meanwhile, reportedly, brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on Trent. Kotak cut its target price on Trent to ₹4,900 from ₹5,300 earlier. The brokerage wrote in its note that while the Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts will have a positive impact, they apply to only a relatively small portion of Trent’s sales and may therefore have a limited effect on near-term revenue growth, CNBC TV18 reported. 
Analysts at Antique Stock Broking believe Trent is focused on scaling its organic brand portfolio, allowing for better operational control. Management’s continued focus on enhancing store experience, improving profitability, and return ratios, while scaling up operations, reflects a disciplined approach. The brokerage firm maintains our positive stance on Trent with a BUY recommendation and a target price of ₹7,031 based on SoTP valuation on 1HFY28 estimates.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 pts; Nifty tests 25,100; Adani Power down 4%, Hyundai up 5%

Solarworld Energy IPO opens today: Should you bid? Here's what analysts say

Chris Wood sees gold prices at $6,600 in a secular bull market; here's why

Premium

Indian equities may see turnaround as downgrades ease: Motilal Oswal

Zaggle Prepaid rises 5% on entering 5-year contract with Mastercard

Topics :The Smart InvestorTrent LtdStar Bazaarstock market tradingTata groupMarket trends

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story