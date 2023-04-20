Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm



Globally, the US markets were flat overnight, as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings from Netflix, and Morgan Stanley. While NASDAQ Composite managed to close in green, Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 indices slipped up to 0.2 per cent. Equity benchmark indices are eyeing a flat to positive start on Thursday. As indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was quoting at 17,690 levels, the Nifty index may open around 30 points higher.

Tracking weakness in Wall Street, Asia-Pacific markets, too, were largely lower this morning, with the S&P 200, Kospi, Topix, and Shanghai Composite indices sliding up to 0.3 per cent.



Q4 earnings: HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Cyient, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Orient Green Power Company, Oriental Hotels, Rajnish Wellness, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure will release their March quarter results today.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury automotive subsidiary of Tata Motors, said in a statement it will invest £15 billion (Rs 1.53 lakh crore) over the next five years for an electric-first future.

ICICI Securities: The company has reported a 22.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 262.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23.

Mastek: The IT services company has recorded a 13.07 per cent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 72.6 crore for March FY23 quarter. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.7 per cent QoQ to Rs 709.2 crore with growth across operations.

Tata Communications: The company has registered a 10.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 326 crore for Q4FY23. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,569 crore.

UltraTech Cement: The company is pleased to announce an increase in the capacity of its grinding unit at Patliputra, Bihar to 4.7 mtpa with the successful commissioning of its 2.2 mtpa brownfield expansion ,This additional capacity will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the East region and will also help to increase its blended cement ratio. The Company’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 129.15 mtpa

NBCC (India): The company has been awarded with the work order from PWD Puducherry for multiple civil works worth of 207.92 crore.

ITC: The company signed the transaction documents, including the Securities Subscription & Purchase Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement, to acquire entire stake of Sproutlife Foods. The deal is to be closed in three to four years

Hardwyn India: The Board will meet on April 26 to mull the issuance of fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares to the members of the Company.

Bank of Maharashtra: The board will meet on April 24 to consider the proposal of raising capital for the FY23-24 aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore through Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement(QIP) / Preferential issue or any other mode or combination of thereof and /or through issue of BASEL III or such other securities as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to necessary approvals.

Torrent Power: The company has incorporated a subsidary namely "Torrent Urja 12 Private Limited" on April 18, 2023.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The board of directors of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is scheduled to meet on Saturday, April 22 to consider first and a partial buyback of certain of its debt securities, either denominated in INR or dollar, in this financial year, subject to market conditions.

Ami Organics: Board meeting to be held on April 22 to consider the issue of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue, subject to the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot process and regulatory approval, as applicable and determination of issue price.



Dharmaj Crop Guard: The company launched a new product in the market with brand name 'DHAMRO on April 19, 2023.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corp: The board has decided to sell the plantation land/properties and assets forming part of all the 3 Tea estates in Tanzania, admeasuring approximately 3957 acres (in aggregate) (“Identified Assets”) to Udongo Wetu Limited, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the total consideration of $1.2 mn to be allocated to each assets in the sale documents, which will be executed between the parties.

SoftTech Engineers Limited : Company has secured a substantial deal to deliver technology service and drive digitalization for YIT in partnership with Tech Mahindra

Bannari Amman: The board approved raising of funds in multiple ways for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 150 crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has granted Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) license to Equitas to deal in foreign exchange.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has granted Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) license to Equitas to deal in foreign exchange.

Ion Exchange: Board will meet tomorrow to consider splitting its existing shares.

TTK Healthcare: The board to meet tomorrow to consider a proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares.