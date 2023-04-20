Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 100 pts; Mastek leaps 8%, Paytm 3%

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets steadied themselves on Thursday as investors assessed Q4 earnings and global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex, after starting flat, quoted at 59,810, up 242 points or 0.4 per cent, while the Nifty50 held above 17,650-mark.
Individually, Titan, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, and M&M were the large-caps that lifted the benchmarks. ,
Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.18 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. ,
Among stocks, ICICI Securities tumbled 5 per cent after the company has reported a 22.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 262.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23.,
Mastek shares, on the other hand, advanced 3.7 per cent as the IT services company recorded a 13.07 per cent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 72.6 crore for March FY23 quarter. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.7 per cent QoQ to Rs 709.2 crore with growth across operations.,
That apart, Tata Communications shares were up 1 per cent. The company has registered a 10.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 326 crore for Q4FY23. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,569 crore.,
As regards sectors, the Nifty Pharma index was down 0.37 per cent, while the Nifty Auto was up 0.2 per cent. All other indices were flat on either side.
Indian money managers continue to trim holdings of Adani Group's stocks
Investments by local equity mutual funds in the group accounted for only 0.9% of the industry's $182 billion in assets at the end of March.
10:18 AM Apr 23
ITC m-cap hits Rs 5-trn for the first time; stock surges 21% so far in CY23
ITC is expected to maintain its volume growth momentum in the cigarette business, given no price hikes in the near term and government curbing illicit cigarette sales.
10:07 AM Apr 23
COMMENT:: Pharma sector may benefit from recent Covid spread; IT looks weak
In the absence of strong positive or negative triggers, the current consolidation phase will continue. There are some sectoral trends within this consolidation phase that are significant from an investor perspective. One, IT is weak and might continue to remain weak. Two, pharma is showing resilience and this sector stands to benefit from the recent spread of Covid, though mild, in many places. Three, new age digital consumer stocks are showing strength. Institutional accumulation is happening in some of these stocks and at current levels, their risk-reward ratio appears favourable.
- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
10:01 AM Apr 23
Stock Alert:: TTK Healthcare up 2%; board meet tomorrow to consider delisting of equity shares
9:55 AM Apr 23
Stock Alert:: Ion Exchange up 1% a day ahead of board meet for stock split
9:48 AM Apr 23
Stock Alert:: Hardwyn India jumps 3% on bonus buzz; board meet on April 26
9:45 AM Apr 23
Stock Alert:: ITC hits new high; Co to buy stake in Sproutlife Foods
9:43 AM Apr 23
Stock Alert:: NBCC gains 2%; company won Rs 208 cr order from PWD Puducherry
9:40 AM Apr 23
Stock Alert:: Tata Motors up nearly 1% as JLP plans $15 bn investment over the next five years
9:38 AM Apr 23
Stock Alert:: HCL Tech marginally up ahead of Q4 results
9:36 AM Apr 23
Market Check:: IT stocks bounce back in early deals; Mastek soars nearly 8%
9:32 AM Apr 23
Market Check:: Broader indices also nudge higher
9:26 AM Apr 23
Nifty 50 Losers:: Divi's Lab, Apollo Hospitals slip up to 1.5%
9:24 AM Apr 23
Nifty 50 Gainers: Titan, Asian Paints spurt over 1%