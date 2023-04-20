Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 100 pts; Mastek leaps 8%, Paytm 3%

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets steadied themselves on Thursday as investors assessed Q4 earnings and global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex, after starting flat, quoted at 59,810, up 242 points or 0.4 per cent, while the Nifty50 held above 17,650-mark.





ICICI Securities tumbled 5 per cent after the company has reported a 22.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 262.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23.,

Mastek shares, on the other hand, advanced 3.7 per cent as the IT services company recorded a 13.07 per cent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 72.6 crore for March FY23 quarter. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.7 per cent QoQ to Rs 709.2 crore with growth across operations.,

Tata Communications shares were up 1 per cent. The company has registered a 10.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 326 crore for Q4FY23. Revenue for the quarter grew by 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,569 crore.,

As regards sectors, the Nifty Pharma index was down 0.37 per cent, while the Nifty Auto was up 0.2 per cent. All other indices were flat on either side. Meanwhile, in the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.18 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Individually, Titan, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, and M&M were the large-caps that lifted the benchmarks.