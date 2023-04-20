Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 100 pts; Mastek leaps 8%, Paytm 3%

Stock market LIVE updates: Titan, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, and M&M were the large-caps that lifted the benchmarks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets steadied themselves on Thursday as investors assessed Q4 earnings and global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex, after starting flat, quoted at 59,810, up 242 points or 0.4 per cent, while the Nifty50 held above 17,650-mark.
10:23 AM Apr 23

Indian money managers continue to trim holdings of Adani Group's stocks

10:18 AM Apr 23

ITC m-cap hits Rs 5-trn for the first time; stock surges 21% so far in CY23

10:23 AM Apr 23

Investments by local equity mutual funds in the group accounted for only 0.9% of the industry's $182 billion in assets at the end of March. READ
10:18 AM Apr 23

ITC is expected to maintain its volume growth momentum in the cigarette business, given no price hikes in the near term and government curbing illicit cigarette sales. READ MORE

10:07 AM Apr 23

COMMENT:: Pharma sector may benefit from recent Covid spread; IT looks weak

In the absence of strong positive or negative triggers, the current consolidation phase will continue. There are some sectoral trends within this consolidation phase that are significant from an investor perspective. One, IT is weak and might continue to remain weak. Two, pharma is showing resilience and this sector stands to benefit from the recent spread of Covid, though mild, in many places. Three, new age digital consumer stocks are showing strength. Institutional accumulation is happening in some of these stocks and at current levels, their risk-reward ratio appears favourable.
 
- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

10:01 AM Apr 23

Stock Alert:: TTK Healthcare up 2%; board meet tomorrow to consider delisting of equity shares

9:55 AM Apr 23

Stock Alert:: Ion Exchange up 1% a day ahead of board meet for stock split

9:48 AM Apr 23

Stock Alert:: Hardwyn India jumps 3% on bonus buzz; board meet on April 26

9:45 AM Apr 23

Stock Alert:: ITC hits new high; Co to buy stake in Sproutlife Foods

9:43 AM Apr 23

Stock Alert:: NBCC gains 2%; company won Rs 208 cr order from PWD Puducherry

9:40 AM Apr 23

Stock Alert:: Tata Motors up nearly 1% as JLP plans $15 bn investment over the next five years

9:38 AM Apr 23

Stock Alert:: HCL Tech marginally up ahead of Q4 results

9:36 AM Apr 23

Market Check:: IT stocks bounce back in early deals; Mastek soars nearly 8%

9:32 AM Apr 23

Market Check:: Broader indices also nudge higher

9:26 AM Apr 23

Nifty 50 Losers:: Divi's Lab, Apollo Hospitals slip up to 1.5%

9:24 AM Apr 23

Nifty 50 Gainers: Titan, Asian Paints spurt over 1%

9:22 AM Apr 23

Sensex Heatmap:: 27 Gainers v/s 3 Losers; Sensex jumps over 200 pts

9:20 AM Apr 23

Market Check:: Nifty up 25 pts in opening deals

9:19 AM Apr 23

Market Check:: Sensex starts Thursday's trade with modest gains

9:10 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty holds minor gains in pre-market trade

9:08 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex eyeing flat start

9:06 AM Apr 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 1 paise weaker at 82.23/$

MARKET LIVEMarketsQ4 ResultsHCL TechnologiesHCL Technologies ResultsTata Motors Jaguar Land RoverTata Motors JLRTata MotorsICICI SecuritiesMastekstock marketsIndian stock marketIndian stock marketsTrading strategiesMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50 earningNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

