While the brokerage still expects high double-digit revenue growth supported by capacity expansion and a lean balance sheet, it has trimmed margin assumptions due to rising industry supply from capacity additions across players.

Management indicated a strong enquiry pipeline, backed by healthy industrial demand and rising orders from power utilities for grid expansion and strengthening. The current order book stands at around ₹1,400 crore, equivalent to about 0.7x trailing 12-month revenue.

Voltamp’s order inflows have remained robust, rising 37 per cent/12 per cent/37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY24, FY25 and H1FY26, respectively, aided by a well-diversified client base. Key end-markets driving growth include metals and mining, infrastructure, commercial real estate, transmission companies (such as GETCO and other private transcos) and renewables, according to the brokerage.

The new facility is expected to come onstream by Q1 FY27E, with capacity utilisation projected at 50–60 per cent in FY27E, ramping up thereafter. Post-expansion, total installed capacity will rise to 20,000 MVA, positioning Voltamp to capture incremental demand from industrial and utility customers.

With demand strong and existing facilities running at full tilt, Voltamp has been operating at its current total capacity of 14,000 MVA. To address this, the company is investing ₹200 crore—fully funded via internal accruals—to add 6,000 MVA of capacity at its Vadodara plant for transformers up to the 220 kV range.

Margins seen normalising as industry supply ramps up

Voltamp’s profitability has benefited from a favourable cycle in recent years, with EBITDA margins improving from 12.3 per cent in FY22 to 18.9 per cent in FY25. This sharp expansion was driven by a demand–supply gap, elongated lead times and supply chain disruptions in CRGO steel and other critical inputs, which supported pricing power and premiums.

However, with multiple players—including Voltamp—adding capacity and supply chains normalising, Nuvama expects margins to gradually normalise from peak levels. The brokerage has therefore moderated its margin forecasts, even as it remains constructive on the company’s growth prospects.