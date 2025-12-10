Aequs lists at 13% premium; analysts flag upside with caution; find out why

Aequs listing, Aequs share price: Shares of aerospace components manufacturer Aequs made a positive debut on Dalal Street in an otherwise subdued market. The company stock listed at ₹140 on the NSE, opening with a 13 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹124. Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹151, up 7.8 per cent from the listing price.

On the BSE as well, Aequs shares opened at ₹140, a premium of 13 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 8 per cent from the listing price to ₹151.15.

The listing price of Aequs was significantly below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Aequs were trading at ₹152, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹28 or 22.5 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Aequs: Here's what the analysts suggest Analysts suggest allotted investors to book partial profits and hold the remaining quantity, citing the company’s strong positioning as one of India’s most advanced and fully integrated aerospace precision-manufacturing platforms. Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for Research at Mehta Equities, said the listing was well below expectations, giving more reason to accumulate and hold for the long term. "We believe stock would perform well post listing, supported by strong subscription traction and investor interest in one of India’s most advanced, fully integrated aerospace precision-manufacturing platforms," Tapse said. Tapse recommended alloted investors to “Hold" the stock for the long term, citing its strong competitive positioning, global customer relationships, and alignment with India’s expanding aerospace manufacturing opportunity.

Sharing similar views, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said despite the moderate listing compared to upper-end expectations, the sentiment around Aequs remains constructive. "The company’s ability to scale operations, deepen global customer relationships, and benefit from India’s rising prominence in aerospace manufacturing makes it a notable long-term candidate. However, investors must remain mindful of key risks, including sector cyclicality, dependence on global aerospace demand, and capital-intensive execution," she said. Nyati recommends alloted investors to book partial profits to secure immediate returns and hold the remaining quantity for the medium to long term, considering the company’s strong fundamentals, industry tailwinds, and its integrated capabilities that differentiate it within India’s aerospace ecosystem. Traders and short-term investors can consider maintaining a stop-loss near ₹120 to manage listing-day volatility.