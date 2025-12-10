Angel One stock sees Golden Cross: Choice Broking sees 22% upside potential

Angel One on technical chartsOn Wednesday, Angel One stock was seen trading with a loss of 0.6 per cent at ₹2,517. As per the 'Golden Cross' formation the 50-DMA stood at ₹2,541, while the 200-DMA at ₹2,532.
Analysts on brokerages/ capital market stocksFundamentally, analysts believe that shares of stock exchanges/intermediaries, brokerages and asset management companies (AMCs) are likely to benefit from the rise in retail investor participation in the capital market going ahead. Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, recommends a diversified exposure with an overweight stance on Exchanges and Intermediaries, followed by AMCs and Brokerages. The analyst suggests a buy-on-dips strategy on Angel One and other related stocks such as BSE, MCX, CAMS, CDSL, etc. READ FULL STORY HERE Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
