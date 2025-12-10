Home / Markets / News / Angel One stock sees Golden Cross: Choice Broking sees 22% upside potential

Angel One stock sees Golden Cross: Choice Broking sees 22% upside potential

Kkunal V Parar of Choice Broking expects Angel One to test ₹3,075 levels on the upside, if the stock manages to sustain above the 50-DMA on the daily chart.

Angel One stock has witnessed formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the technical chart.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Angel One stock has witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart. The term 'Golden Cross' or 'Golden Crossover' is used when the short-term 50-day moving average (50-DMA) crosses above the 200-DMA.    Analysts believe the formation of 'Golden Crossover' is a positive sign for the underlying stock and implies a potential shift from a downtrend to a new uptrend.  Meanwhile on the NSE, Angel One stock has declined nearly 7 per cent so far in December 2025, and the stock has shed 13.2 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2025. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has dipped 1 per cent so far this month, but has rallied nearly 10 per cent in 2025. 

Angel One on technical charts

  On Wednesday, Angel One stock was seen trading with a loss of 0.6 per cent at ₹2,517. As per the 'Golden Cross' formation the 50-DMA stood at ₹2,541, while the 200-DMA at ₹2,532. 
 
  Kkunal V Parar, Vice-President of Technical Research and Algo at Choice Broking points out that while Angel One stock has witnessed a Golden Crossover on the daily chart, the stock, however, currently trades below its 50-day Moving Average, which raises some concern regarding the continuation of the uptrend at present levels.  "A Golden Crossover delivers stronger and more reliable results when the stock is trading above its 50-day Moving Average. Otherwise, the stock may take more time to move up and can enter a time-wise correction phase, where it largely trades in a sideways range," explains Parar.  In addition to the 'Golden Crossover', Angel One is forming a Symmetrical Triangle pattern, indicating range-bound movement until a clear breakout occurs on the upper band of the formation, the analyst said.  ALSO READ | 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory  "Considering the overall technical structure, we expect a meaningful upside only if the stock sustains above its 50-day moving average and subsequently breaks out above the upper band of the Symmetrical Triangle," Parar added.  Kkunal V Parar expects Angel One to find support in the range of ₹2,400 - ₹2,190. On the upside, he expects the Angel One stock to face resistance around ₹2,860 - ₹3,075 levels.  The above-mentioned indicated range by the analysts translates into a potential downside risk of 13 per cent, and a maximum upside prospect of 22.2 per cent from current levels for Angel One.  ALSO READ: Highway Infrastructure share zoom 13% |   Anupam Rasayan shares climb 

Analysts on brokerages/ capital market stocks

  Fundamentally, analysts believe that shares of stock exchanges/intermediaries, brokerages and asset management companies (AMCs) are likely to benefit from the rise in retail investor participation in the capital market going ahead.  Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, recommends a diversified exposure with an overweight stance on Exchanges and Intermediaries, followed by AMCs and Brokerages. The analyst suggests a buy-on-dips strategy on Angel One and other related stocks such as BSE, MCX, CAMS, CDSL, etc. READ FULL STORY HERE  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.   

Topics :Market technicalsAngel onestocks technical analysisTrading strategiesBrokeragesStocks to buyStock RecommendationsStock ideastechnical analysis

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

