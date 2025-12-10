Reliance Industries (RIL) share price today

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price was trading firm on Wednesday, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE to hit an intraday high ₹1,547.50. The stock was outperforming the otherwise lacklustre market. At 12:16 PM, RIL stock was trading 0.63 per cent higher at ₹1,538.50 as against a 0.08-per cent dip in the BSE Sensex index. RIL had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,580.90 on November 28, 2025 and a record high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024.

In the past one month, RIL shares have gained 4 per cent as compared to a 1.4-per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past six months, it has rallied 7 per cent as against 2.8 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Thus far in calendar year 2025, RIL, the most valuable company in terms of market capitalisation, has outperformed the market by surging 27 per cent as against an 8 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. RIL stock set to report its best yearly performance in 5 years RIL stock is set to report its best calendar year performance in five years. Earlier, in calendar year 2020, the stock had rallied 31 per cent. In CY 2021, it gained 19 per cent, followed by 8 per cent in CY 2022 and 1 per cent in CY 2023. In CY 2024, RIL's stock price had declined 6 per cent.

S&P Global Ratings upgrades RIL with 'Stable' outlook On December 4, 2025, S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit rating on RIL to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, the rating agency raised its long-term issue ratings on the senior unsecured debt the company issued to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. On the stable rating outlook, S&P Global Ratings said that the India-based conglomerate will maintain its leading market position in its key businesses, and its earnings will be sufficient to cover capital spending over the next 12-24 months. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch, December 10: Tata Power, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Hudco, Nalco The rising earnings from the digital service segment will reduce the group's exposure to the volatile hydrocarbon industry. We forecast digital services and the retail business to contribute about 60 per cent of operating cash flow in fiscal 2026 (year ending March 31, 2026). The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and oil and gas segments will account for the remaining 40 per cent," S&P Global Ratings said.

RIL's strong position in India's telecom industry will continue to power earnings and profitability. The company's wireless subscribers could increase by 3 per cent-6 per cent over the next 12-24 months, supported by customer churns from other players that are experiencing subscriber losses due to limited network investment. Meanwhile, average revenue per user (ARPU) for telco subsidiary, Reliance Jio, could increase on subscribers' upgrades to higher-priced plans and higher data consumption in India. The company has led industry-wide tariff hikes in India twice in the past, the global rating agency added. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates | Zydus Lifesciences shares According to S&P Global Ratings, RIL's consolidated Ebitda could expand by 12 per cent-14 per cent to ₹1.85 trillion- ₹1.95 trillion in FY26. The rating agency projects digital services and JioStar to contribute about ₹80,000 crore or 43 per cent. The retail segment could contribute another ₹27,000 crore or 14 per cent.

Brokerages bullish on RIL with a maximum target price of ₹1,785 Most brokerages have a 'buy' rating on the RIL stock and share price targets in the range of ₹1,555 to ₹1,785. RIL's 48th AGM gave further fillip to its journey towards a tech-driven entity focusing on New Energy and AI. For the first time, a clear timeline was provided for the listing of Jio in H1CY26. It has also announced formation of a new subsidiary - Reliance Intelligence - which would house its initiatives on the AI front. The focus on hydrocarbon segment also continues with earlier announced investments of ₹75,000 crore in 1.2mmtpa PVC plant at Nagothane, expanded cPVC and 3mmtpa PTA plant at Dahej and 1mmtpa specialty polyester at Palghar, analysts at PL Capital said in a company report in September.