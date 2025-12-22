Home / Markets / News / Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue

Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue

The buying on the counter came after Fedbank Financial's board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹200 crore on a private placement basis

Fedbank Financial Services share
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Fedbank Financial Services shares gained 5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹148 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹200 crore on a private placement basis.
 
At 11:53 AM, FedBank Financial Services’ share price was trading 4.9 per cent higher at ₹147.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.57 per cent at 85,409.46. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,530.73 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹167 and its 52-week low was at ₹80.72.   CATCH STOCK MARKET TODAY LIVE 
“The board of directors of the company, through the Circular Resolution, have approved on December 21, 2025 the draft General Information Document (GID) and draft Key Information Document (KID) for onward filing with the designated stock exchange for the proposed issuance of 20,000 (Twenty Thousand) secured, listed, rated, redeemable, senior non-convertible debentures having a face value of ₹1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) each, of the aggregate nominal value of up to ₹200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crore Only) on private placement basis (“Debentures”) to one or more prospective eligible investors. The NCDs with a tenure of 36 months are proposed to be listed on BSE,” the filing read.   This development comes after the board on August 25, 2025, granted its approval for issuance of listed NCDs of upto ₹2500 crore, in one or more tranches.
 
Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income debt instruments issued by companies to borrow money from investors, with a promise to pay regular interest and return the principal at maturity, but without any option to convert into equity shares.  ALSO READ | Triveni Engineering rises 3% on Delhi entry with premium whisky launch 
FedBank Financial Services received its non-banking financial company (NBFC) license in 2010. Fedbank Financial Services Limited (Fedfina) is a prominent retail-focused NBFC in India. As a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Limited, Fedfina specialises in providing a diverse range of financial products, including Gold Loans, Home Loans & Property Loans, catering to the unique needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as individual customers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare gains on Bengaluru expansion; JM Financial upgrades stock

One Point One Solutions gains 6% on strategic BPO acquisition; details here

Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalco hit record highs; what's driving metal stocks?

Antique sees stable FY26 for KPR Mill; garment, ethanol to drive growth

JM Financial initiates Brigade Enterprises with 'Buy'; sees 17% upside

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story