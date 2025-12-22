Fedbank Financial Services gains 5% as board clears ₹200-crore NCD issue
The buying on the counter came after Fedbank Financial's board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹200 crore on a private placement basisSI Reporter Mumbai
Fedbank Financial Services shares gained 5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹148 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹200 crore on a private placement basis.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,530.73 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹167 and its 52-week low was at ₹80.72. CATCH STOCK MARKET TODAY LIVE
“The board of directors of the company, through the Circular Resolution, have approved on December 21, 2025 the draft General Information Document (GID) and draft Key Information Document (KID) for onward filing with the designated stock exchange for the proposed issuance of 20,000 (Twenty Thousand) secured, listed, rated, redeemable, senior non-convertible debentures having a face value of ₹1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh only) each, of the aggregate nominal value of up to ₹200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crore Only) on private placement basis (“Debentures”) to one or more prospective eligible investors. The NCDs with a tenure of 36 months are proposed to be listed on BSE,” the filing read. This development comes after the board on August 25, 2025, granted its approval for issuance of listed NCDs of upto ₹2500 crore, in one or more tranches.
FedBank Financial Services received its non-banking financial company (NBFC) license in 2010. Fedbank Financial Services Limited (Fedfina) is a prominent retail-focused NBFC in India. As a subsidiary of The Federal Bank Limited, Fedfina specialises in providing a diverse range of financial products, including Gold Loans, Home Loans & Property Loans, catering to the unique needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as individual customers.
