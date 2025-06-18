Home / Markets / News / EMS share price pops 2% on emerging lowest bidder for project worth ₹184 cr

EMS share price pops 2% on emerging lowest bidder for project worth ₹184 cr

EMS share price rose after the company announced that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) for a project from UP Jal Nigam (Urban).

stock market trading
At 10:05 AM, EMS shares were trading 0.63 per cent higher at 603 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent higher at 81,709.79 levels.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
EMS share price: EMS shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 1.79 per cent to hit an intraday high of 610 per share. 
 
At 10:05 AM, EMS shares were trading 0.63 per cent higher at 603 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent higher at 81,709.79 levels.
 

Why did EMS share price rise in trade today?

 
EMS share price rose after the company announced that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L-1) for a project from UP Jal Nigam (Urban).
 
In an exchange filing, EMS said, “We are pleased to inform you that EMS Limited has received the lowest bidder (L-1) status awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban). The estimated order value (excluding GST) is approximately Rs. 18381.49 lakhs (Rupees Eighteen Thousand Three Hundred Eighty-one lakhs and Forty-Nine Thousand only).”
 
The order value (excluding GST) is Rs 18381.49 lakh (or Rs 183.81 crore).
 
Under the terms of the order, EMS will be responsible for the construction of various components for Fatehpur Sewerage and sewage treatment scheme Zone-1 District Fatehpur.
 
EMS is expected to execute the contract in 24 months.  Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

About EMS 

 
EMS Limited, established in 1998 and headquartered in Delhi, is a multi-disciplinary Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a strong focus on water and wastewater management. 
 
The company specialises in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions, covering all aspects from engineering and design to construction and installation. EMS plays a crucial role in developing essential infrastructure such as water treatment plants, sewage treatment facilities, water transmission and distribution networks, and underground drainage systems.
 
With a strong commitment to sustainable development, EMS integrates modern technologies and eco-friendly practices into its operations. Its projects are geared toward promoting a cleaner and greener environment by addressing critical issues in water conservation and waste management. Through its EPC services, the company contributes to building resilient urban infrastructure while supporting environmental sustainability across India.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

