Nykaa vs Honasa: Charts predict up to 23% gain for this personal care stock

Technical outlook on Nykaa and Honasa Consumer.On technical charts, both Nykaa and Honasa Consumer are seen displaying a similar trend in recent days, and attempting a fresh breakout on the daily scale. Here's a detailed technical analysis on both these online beauty-cum-personal care products shares. Charts suggest Honasa Consumer may see a sharper rally compared to Nykaa; here are the key levels to track.
NykaaCurrent Price: ₹213 Likely Target: ₹184 Downside Risk: 13.6% Support: ₹207; ₹204; ₹199 Resistance: ₹218; ₹222; ₹230 Nykaa stock seems to be in a rising wedge chart pattern, wherein the stock tends to make higher-highs and higher-lows. In general, a rising wedge pattern ends up into a bearish (downside) breakout. Hence, traders need to be cautious of the key support levels.
Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth)Current Price: ₹284 Likely Target: ₹350 Upside Potential: 23.2% Support: ₹274; ₹266; ₹255 Resistance: ₹288; ₹337 Honasa Consumer is also seen facing resistance around its super trend line, which stands at ₹288. However, the key momentum oscillators such as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Slow and the Average Directional Index (ADX) are favourably placed on the daily charts. Hence, the stock is likely to witness a breakout in the near-term.
