Nykaa vs Honasa: Charts predict up to 23% gain for this personal care stock

Techincal outlook on Nykaa and Honasa Consumer post Q1 results.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Shares of online beauty and personal care products - Nykaa and Honasa Consumer - have been in limelight lately after these companies reported a healthy set of Q1 earnings.  FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and cosmetics brand Nykaa, reported a 79.3 per cent surge in net profit at ₹24.47 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 as against ₹13.64 crore posted in Q1FY25. Nykaa's revenue from operations grew by 23.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,154.9 crore in Q1FY26.  Meanwhile, Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth brand, reported a 2.6 per cent YoY increase in Q1FY26 consolidated net profit at ₹41.32 crore, backed by a 7.4 per cent growth in revenue from operations at ₹595.25 crore. 

Technical outlook on Nykaa and Honasa Consumer.

On technical charts, both Nykaa and Honasa Consumer are seen displaying a similar trend in recent days, and attempting a fresh breakout on the daily scale.  Here's a detailed technical analysis on both these online beauty-cum-personal care products shares. Charts suggest Honasa Consumer may see a sharper rally compared to Nykaa; here are the key levels to track. 

Nykaa

Current Price: ₹213  Likely Target: ₹184  Downside Risk: 13.6%  Support: ₹207; ₹204; ₹199  Resistance: ₹218; ₹222; ₹230  Nykaa stock seems to be in a rising wedge chart pattern, wherein the stock tends to make higher-highs and higher-lows. In general, a rising wedge pattern ends up into a bearish (downside) breakout. Hence, traders need to be cautious of the key support levels. 
 
    For now, the stock seems to be facing resistance around the super trend line at ₹218 levels; above which resistance for the stock exists around ₹222 and ₹230 levels; thus implying a potential limited upside for Nykaa stock as of now.  On the flip side, the stock has near support at 207, and the key rising wedge lower channel support at ₹204 and ₹199 levels. As and when the stock breaks below the rising wedge pattern, Nykaa can potentially take a dip towards the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹184 levels. 

Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth)

Current Price: ₹284  Likely Target: ₹350  Upside Potential: 23.2%  Support: ₹274; ₹266; ₹255  Resistance: ₹288; ₹337  Honasa Consumer is also seen facing resistance around its super trend line, which stands at ₹288. However, the key momentum oscillators such as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Slow and the Average Directional Index (ADX) are favourably placed on the daily charts. Hence, the stock is likely to witness a breakout in the near-term. 
 
    Break and sustained trade above ₹288 levels, can trigger a rally towards ₹337 - ₹350 levels, suggests the medium-term charts. On the downside, support for the stock exists around ₹274, ₹266 and ₹255 levels. 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

