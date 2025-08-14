Muthoot Finance’s net profit surged 65 per cent during the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26 at ₹19,742 crore, as compared to ₹11,957 crore a year ago. The company’s interest income grew 45 per cent to ₹62,880 crore, as against ₹43,483 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

However, its total expenses also shot up by 35 per cent to ₹38,310 crore, as against ₹28,467 crore a year ago.

Gold loan disbursement to new customers as of June 30, 2025, was at ₹6,355 crore and the average gold loan asset under management per branch was at ₹23.21 crore.

Gold prices hit multiple record highs during the quarter. This benefits gold financiers as higher prices increase the collateral value, allowing borrowers to secure larger loans for the same amount of gold.

Additionally, tighter lending in the unsecured segment prompted people to shift to gold loans as an alternative source of funds, according to reports.