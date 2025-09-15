Engineers India share price gains over 4% on ₹618 cr-deal win; details here

The uptick in Engineers India share price came after the said it secured an order worth ₹618 crore from a fertiliser company in Africa

In an exchange filing, Engineers India said, “We wish to inform you that EIL has been awarded a Contract for providing Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services & Engineering Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Services for a New Fertilizer Plant in Africa."

Under the terms of the order, Engineers India will be responsible for providing project management consultancy (PMC) services & engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for a new fertiliser plant in Africa.

Last month, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to provide engineering services towards development of conceptual design and engineering of structures, systems and components of Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR).