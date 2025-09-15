Home / Markets / News / Engineers India share price gains over 4% on ₹618 cr-deal win; details here

At 10:31 AM, Engineers India share price was trading 1.72 per cent higher at ₹212.70 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 81,874.94 levels.

Financially, Engineers India posted a 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit to ₹65.4 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹91.6 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Engineers India share price: Engineers India share price was in demand in a muted session, with the scrip racing 4.40 per cent higher to an intraday high of ₹218 per share on Monday, September 15, 2025.
 
At 10:31 AM, Engineers India share price was trading 1.72 per cent higher at ₹212.70 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 81,874.94 levels.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why did Engineers India share price rise today?

 
The uptick in Engineers India share price came after the said it secured an order worth ₹618 crore from a fertiliser company in Africa  
 
In an exchange filing, Engineers India said, “We wish to inform you that EIL has been awarded a Contract for providing Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services & Engineering Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Services for a New Fertilizer Plant in Africa." 
 
Under the terms of the order, Engineers India will be responsible for providing project management consultancy (PMC) services & engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for a new fertiliser plant in Africa.
 
Last month, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to provide engineering services towards development of conceptual design and engineering of structures, systems and components of Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR). 
 
Financially, Engineers India posted a 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit to ₹65.4 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹91.6 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25). 
Revenue, meanwhile, soared 39.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹870 crore, as against ₹624 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Engineers India Limited (EIL), founded in 1965, is a leading Indian public sector engineering consultancy and project management company, best known for its expertise in the oil & gas and petrochemical sectors. Over the years, it has expanded its footprint into infrastructure, water management, and allied industries, offering comprehensive concept-to-commissioning solutions. The company’s services span design, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and technology licensing, and the company is recognised for developing indigenous process technologies with a strong portfolio of patents.
 
The market capitalisation of Engineers India is ₹11,969.69 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksEngineers IndiaShare priceQ1 resultsshare marketS&P BSE SensexNifty50BSE NSEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equities

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

