Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Aug WPI inflation eyed
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, September 15, 2025: India’s August WPI inflation, August CPI, mixed global cues, primary market activity may influence the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, on the first trading day of the week, i.e. Monday.
Around 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 43 points lower at 25,162, indicating a negative start.
India’s retail inflation inched up to 2.07 per cent in August from July’s eight-year low of 1.61 per cent, driven by a low base effect and easing food deflation, NSO data showed Friday. Rural inflation stood at 1.69 per cent and urban at 2.47 per cent. Economists said recent GST rate cuts could trim CPI by up to 90 bps this fiscal, but weak GDP growth and sluggish tax collections pose risks to the government’s finances.
Asia-Pacific equities traded mixed Monday as investors tracked US-China talks in Spain and awaited key economic data from Beijing.
China is set to release data on retail sales, fixed asset investment, and the urban unemployment rate later in the day.
Last checked, Nikkie was up 0.8 per cent, while Topix gained 0.4 per cent. ASX 200 slipped 0.25 per cent while Kospi rose 0.16 per cent.
Japanese and Malaysian markets were shut for a holiday.
US equity futures were flat in early Asian trade ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, with investors betting on a rate cut when the two-day meeting wraps up Wednesday.
On Wall Street Friday, the Nasdaq Composite notched another record close, advancing 2 per cent on the week for a second straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 added 1.6 per cent, its best weekly performance since early August, while the Dow rose 1 per cent, snapping a two-week losing streak. Optimism came from data pointing to a cooling labour market and subdued inflation, bolstering expectations for Fed easing.
Moreover, Airfloa Rail Technology IPO (Mainline) will enter its last day of subscription, while L.T.Elevator IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
Commodity corner
Gold prices extended gains Friday, hovering near record highs as weak US labour data boosted bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $3,648.55 per ounce, within sight of Tuesday’s all-time peak of $3,673.95. The metal is up 1.7 per cent for the week, marking a fourth straight weekly advance.
Crude oil prices also edged higher after a Ukrainian drone strike disrupted loadings at western Russia’s largest port, though upside was limited by concerns over US demand. Brent settled 0.93 per cent higher at $66.99 a barrel, while WTI gained 0.51 per cent to $62.69.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Politics drive investment divide across Southeast Asia's top markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Political upheaval is driving a split in Southeast Asia’s financial landscape, as investors bet that the worst may finally be over in Thailand but only just getting started in Indonesia.
Foreign investors have pulled $653 million from Indonesia’s stock market this month, the worst period of selling since April as violent protests and the abrupt replacement of the finance minister rock the country. Thailand’s long beleaguered stock market looks set to reap the benefit: Aberdeen Investments, Gama Asset Management and Valverde Investment Partners now say the market stands out as the hot pick among the two, and a prolonged exodus of foreign funds has slowed to a trickle.
The moves underscore the shifting environment for emerging market funds investing in Southeast Asia, long a region defined as much by political turmoil as economic opportunity. While Thailand has for years been roiled by changing governments and civil unrest, Indonesia has been a relative source of stability. That is now starting to change, forcing investors to reconsider their approach to both countries. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap funds serve as steady investment anchors amid choppy equity seas
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most active equity schemes outperformed their benchmarks over the past year, offering some relief to investors battered by a volatile equity market.
Smallcap funds, which hold the largest number of investor accounts, led the gains relative to their benchmarks. As of September 8, 23 of 28 schemes posted higher returns than the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI (Total Return Index), which fell 7 per cent. The outperformance gap is even wider against the BSE 250 SmallCap TRI, which declined 7.7 per cent.
This marks a rebound after more than two years of underperformance during a strong rally in smallcap stocks.
Ashwin Patni, head of wealth management solutions at Julius Baer India, said this performance trend lines up with expectations. “In 2024, many smallcap index constituents rallied sharply, even when fundamentals didn’t justify such gains. In one-directional bull markets, active funds often lag their benchmarks,” he explained. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors pull the ripcord, trade winds to blame
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to offload Indian equities despite optimism around the US Federal Reserve’s rate cuts and this month’s goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation.
So far in September, FPIs have sold equities worth ₹10,782 crore, according to National Securities Depository data. The selling picked up after the National Stock Exchange Nifty and BSE Sensex touched record highs at the end of September 2024. Between October 2024 and March 2025, FPIs pulled out ₹2.2 trillion from Indian markets.
Weak corporate results in the July–September and October–December quarters undermined valuations that had risen sharply during the post-pandemic rally.
Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections, combined with uncertainty over US trade policy, further weighed on foreign capital inflows. A 90-day tariff pause announced by President Trump in April, however, brightened India’s outlook for foreign investors. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Once hybrid orphan, Reits now wear equity colours in mutual fund space
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The equity classification of real estate investment trusts (Reits) for mutual fund (MF) investments is expected to encourage their entry into equity and hybrid schemes. But the depth of participation will hinge on whether they are added to equity and hybrid indices, as well as the supply of new units and market liquidity.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s move to reclassify Reits will give the asset class more visibility, said Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer, Anand Rathi Wealth, adding that it may now find wider acceptance in select scheme categories.
“Thematic or sectoral funds with a real estate tilt may step up allocations, but diversified equity funds such as flexicap or largecap schemes are likely to remain cautious,” he said. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US signals softer stand in BTA: Access to high-end cheese, not milk market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Signalling a possible softening of its stance on opening the dairy sector in India under the proposed trade deal, a US official said Washington is mainly interested in exporting premium cheese to India and has little intention of competing in the mass-market milk segment, which remains highly sensitive for New Delhi.
“It doesn’t make sense to export milk or yogurt to India. We are talking about high-end products like certain cheese varieties which may be 2-5 per cent of people will consume,” the official said, requesting anonymity. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reinventing rules of business key to Indian IT companies' valuation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The message on the wall is clear.
Indian information-technology (IT) companies need to adopt a new playbook if they want to have their Nvidia or Oracle moment -- an eye-popping surge in stock prices that catapults companies into another league from where there is no looking back.
Oracle’s resurgence shows what can happen when a company commits capital to re-invent itself around a technology shift.
“Indian IT firms could learn that shareholder value comes from sustained innovation and market leadership, not just preserving margins. Do not behave like a bank handing out dividends, but behave like a tech company shaping the future,” Phil Fersht, founder and CEO of HfS Research, told Business Standard. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dev Accelerator IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The share allotment of Dev Accelerator's initial public offering (Dev Accelerator IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 15. The public offering, valued at around ₹143.35 crore, received strong demand from investors.
Offered at a price band of ₹56–₹61 per share, with a lot size of 235 shares, the issue was subscribed 63.97 times by the end of the subscription period, riding on the back of retail investors who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 164.72 times. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their reserved categories by 87.97 times and 20.30 times, respectively.
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Additional rate cuts may offer diminishing returns: Vetri Subramaniam
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vetri Subramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer designate at UTI Asset Management Company, tells Business Standard in an email interview that for those investing via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route, it is important that contributions are diversified across schemes by market capitalisation in the current market scenario. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban Company IPO booked 109x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment of shares for the Urban Company IPO, a home services marketplace, is expected to be finalised on September 15, 2025. The mainline issue closed for public subscription on Friday, September 12, and received a robust response from investors.
According to NSE data, Urban Comapny IPO was subscribed 109 times, receiving bids for 11.06 billion shares against 101.5 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 147.35 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors at 77.82 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 41.5 times. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Apollo Hospitals, Adani Power, DRL, BPL, Tata Tech
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's benchmark Nifty50 looks to snap its eight-day winning streak on Monday -- the highest in over a year -- amid traders turning focus to the Federal Reserve meeting this week.
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 32 points at 25,172 as of 7:40 AM.
Most equity markets in Asia traded lower on Monday, despite the region's benchmark, the MSCI AC Asia Pacific, hovering near record highs. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3 per cent, and Australia's S&P / ASX 200 was lower by 0.22 per cent. Japan's market is closed for a holiday. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Nifty hot streak meets Fed test; cash turnover hits 6-mth low
Stock Market LIVE Updates:
Nifty’s hot streak faces Fed reality
Nifty’s hot streak faces Fed reality
The National Stock Exchange Nifty ended last week with its eighth straight session of gains, its longest run in a year. The 50-share benchmark index also rose 1.5 per cent, its best weekly advance this quarter. Investors will be watching the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement this week. Hopes of a rate cut stoked last week’s rally. Market analysts, however, warn that regardless of the outcome, the effect of a US policy move may fade within a few sessions. “Steady domestic institutional flows in recent months have allowed the markets to shrug off negative news quickly. And renewed hopes of a trade deal and stronger earnings in the second half of the financial year are giving investors some cause for optimism,” said Deepak Jasani, former head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
Top heavy, bottom light: Big caps rule
While the derivatives segment picked up in August, equity cash average daily turnover (ADT) slipped to a six-month low of ₹93,545 crore, down 2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 26 per cent year-on-year. The National Stock Exchange’s Market Pulse showed that ADT for exchange-traded funds fell 8 per cent M-o-M. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,32,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,01,890
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,11,700 in Chennai. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At least 10 private equity suitors circle Balaji Wafers for 10% stake
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gujarat-based Balaji Wafers is in talks with at least 10 private equity (PE) firms to sell up to 10 per cent of the company at a valuation of about ₹40,000 crore ($4.53 billion), which includes the likes of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), KKR & Co., Kedaara Capital, Bain & Company, Carlyle, TPG, among others, according to people familiar with the matter.
ChrysCapital, Multiples, TA Associates, L Catterton, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley have also expressed interest in the asset, one of the above-mentioned sources added. The source said ITC is the only fast-moving consumer goods company that has expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the company. Goldman Sachs, Kedaara, TPG, and Carlyle declined to comment on their interest in acquiring a stake in the snack maker. A spokesperson for ITC said it would not comment on market speculation. A Canadian pension fund has also evinced interest in the asset. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin, Astra Microwave among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today, September 15 - Recommendations by Osho Krishan, Angel One
NSE Scrip: Astra Microwave Products
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹1,085
NSE Scrip: Astra Microwave Products
View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹1,085
Astra Microwave Products has shown a strong movement in the last trading session, bouncing off the cluster of its short-term EMAs on the daily chart and supported by high trading volumes. Recently, the stock has retraced to the neckline of the breakout, aligning with the 20-week EMA, suggesting it is likely to regain momentum. Additionally, the alignment of momentum indicators, along with a positive crossover in the 14-week RSI, indicates the potential for sustained momentum in the near future. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity tag for Reits likely to boost new launches, deepen market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to classify real estate investment trusts (Reits) as equity instruments is expected to encourage developers and sponsors to launch new Reits, said industry watchers and senior executives in the sector.
Quaiser Parvez, chief operating officer of the most recent Reit, Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), said the move will improve trading volumes and price discovery. "Pathways to equity index inclusion will attract passive and active inflows, further deepening liquidity. Stronger market access and higher investor demand will also encourage developers and sponsors to launch new Reits, expanding the asset base from offices into logistics, retail, and data centres.” READ MORE
First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:36 AM IST