Dev Accelerator IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status

Dev Accelerator IPO allotment today: The share allotment of Dev Accelerator's initial public offering (Dev Accelerator IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 15. The public offering, valued at around ₹143.35 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹56–₹61 per share, with a lot size of 235 shares, the issue was subscribed 63.97 times by the end of the subscription period, riding on the back of retail investors who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 164.72 times. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their reserved categories by 87.97 times and 20.30 times, respectively.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Dev Accelerator IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Here's how to check Dev Accelerator allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-step guide Step 1: Visit the BSE website Open your web browser and go to https://www.bseindia.com/ Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check Click on the 'Investors' tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select 'IPO' and then 'Application Status Check.'

Alternatively, you can directly access the link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Step 3: Enter the required information In the 'Issue Type' field, select 'Equity.' In the 'Company Name' field, type 'Dev Accelerator Limited.' Enter either your PAN number or your application number. Step 4: Click 'Search' Once you've filled in the necessary details, click the 'Search' button. Step 5: View the allotment status The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether you have been allotted shares or not. Upon securing the allotment of the IPO, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account. Check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link Investors can check the allotment status of Dev Accelerator IPO online by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies (registrar):

https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Check Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status online on NSE Further, investors can also check the Dev Accelerator IPO allotment status on the NSE by visiting: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Dev Accelerator IPO grey market premium (GMP) today CHECK IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE: URBAN COMPANY IPO | SHRINGAR HOUSE OF MANGALSUTRA IPO Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Dev Accelerator were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹69 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 per share, or 13.11 percent over the upper end of the issue price.