Enviro Infra share price jumps 6% on securing order of ₹395 crore; details

Enviro Infra share price rose after its joint venture (JV) with AltoraPro Infrastructure secured an order worth ₹395.5 crore from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

In an exchange filing, Enviro Infra said, “We wish to inform that the Company for the purpose of joint bidding and execution of a project has entered into a JV agreement with AltoraPro Infrastructure Private Limited in the name and style of "Enviro Infra Engineers Limited AIEPL JV", wherein the Company is a lead member. A LOI dated July 8, 2025 has been issued to the said JV.”

The JV will work towards the upgradation of CETPs with ZLD in Co-Op Industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale & Yadrav in Kolhapur District.

Under the terms of the order, the JV will be responsible for design, supply, install, construct, test, start-up, commission, performance guarantee test, operate and maintain CETP.