Enviro Infra share price jumps 6% on securing order of ₹395 crore; details

Enviro Infra share price today: was buzzing in trade, with the stock rising as much as 5.76 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹254.90 per share on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Enviro Infra share price was buzzing in trade, with the stock rising as much as 5.76 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹254.90 per share on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

At 11:00 AM, Enviro Infra share price was trading 2.51 per cent higher at ₹247.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent lower at 83,256.91 levels.

Why did Enviro Infra share price rise in trade today?

Enviro Infra share price rose after its joint venture (JV) with AltoraPro Infrastructure secured an order worth ₹395.5 crore from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

In an exchange filing, Enviro Infra said, “We wish to inform that the Company for the purpose of joint bidding and execution of a project has entered into a JV agreement with AltoraPro Infrastructure Private Limited in the name and style of "Enviro Infra Engineers Limited AIEPL JV", wherein the Company is a lead member. A LOI dated July 8, 2025 has been issued to the said JV.” The JV will work towards the upgradation of CETPs with ZLD in Co-Op Industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale & Yadrav in Kolhapur District. Under the terms of the order, the JV will be responsible for design, supply, install, construct, test, start-up, commission, performance guarantee test, operate and maintain CETP.

The JV is expected to execute the order in 24 months. Enviro Infra IPO listing Enviro Infra Engineers made its stock market debut on November 29, 2024, with listings on both the BSE and NSE. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹218, marking a 47.3 per cent premium over its issue price. On the NSE, it debuted at ₹220, reflecting a strong 48.65 per cent premium. About Enviro Infra Enviro Infra Engineers is among the leading environmental engineering companies specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities for government clients.