Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens with 10% GMP; should you subscribe?

Epack Prefab IPO: Pre-fab business player Epack Prefab Technologies has launched its first initial public offering (IPO) today, September 24, 2025, to raise ₹400 crore from the public offering.

Ahead of the opening of the offering for public subscription, Epack Prefab Technologies successfully garnered ₹151.2 crore from anchor investors in a bidding that concluded on Tuesday, September 19. The anchor book saw participation from investors including Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, and Ashika Global Securities among others.

As the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens for subscription, here are the key details of the public offering as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO details Epack Prefab Technologies IPO comprises a fresh issue of 16.3 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹410.71 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters divesting equity shares estimated to be worth approximately ₹93.29 crore. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹194–204 per equity share, with a lot size of 58 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 58 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,892 to bid for one lot of Epack Prefab Technologies IPO, and a maximum of 13 lots or 754 shares, with an investment amount of ₹1,53,816.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Epack Prefab Technologies were commanding a decent premium in the grey market ahead of the opening of the public issue. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Epack Prefab Technologies shares were seen trading at around ₹224 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20 or 9.80 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO timeline The three-day subscription window to bid for the Epack Prefab Technologies IPO is set to close on Friday, September 26. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Epack Prefab Technologies IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 29. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat account on Tuesday, September 30.

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies are slated to make their D-Street debut by listing on BSE and NSE, tentatively on Wednesday, October 1. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers for the public issue. Meanwhile, KFin Technologies serves as the registrar for the IPO. Epack Prefab Technologies IPO purpose The company, as outlined in its RHP, will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale component, and each of the promoter/promoter group selling shareholders will receive their respective portion of the proceeds after deducting their proportion of the offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon.

Epack Prefab Technologies, however, will use the proceeds from the fresh issue to finance capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Alwar, Rajasthan, for the production of continuous sandwich insulated panels and pre-engineered steel buildings. The company will further finance capital expenditure for the expansion of its existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu (Unit 4) in Andhra Pradesh to increase capacity for pre-engineered steel buildings. The company will also utilise the proceeds for the repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Should you subscribe to Epack Prefab Technologies IPO? Anand Rathi Research Team - Subscribe for long-term Analysts at Anand Rathi Research Team have recommended the investors to subscribe to the public issue for the long-term investment perspective. On the valuation front, based on annualised FY25 earnings, analysts said the company is seeking a P/E of 34.5 times and EV/Ebitda of 15.4 times, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹20,492 million, making the issue appear to be aggressively priced. “The company leverages process innovation and advanced technology to enhance efficiency and customisation, while cost competitiveness enables prefab solutions that balance affordability and functionality, driving sustainable growth in the long run. Hence, we assign a Subscribe for long term rating for the issue,” wrote the analysts in a research note.