Home / Markets / News / EPL shares gain after ₹11.4 crore investment in Thai unit to aid expansion

EPL shares gain after ₹11.4 crore investment in Thai unit to aid expansion

EPL shares rose nearly 3 per cent in Thursday's intraday session after it made an investment of ₹11.4 crore in its Thailand unit

trading, markets
trading, markets
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of EPL Ltd. rose nearly 3 per cent in Thursday's intraday session after it made an investment of ₹11.4 crore in its Thailand unit, EPL Packaging (Thailand) Co., which is involved in the manufacturing and trading of laminated tubes.
 
The packaging company's stock rose as much as 2.73 per cent during the day to ₹244.9 apiece. The counter pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹243 apiece, compared to a 0.55 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:02 PM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday and have risen over 28 per cent from its recent lows in April. The scrip has fallen 6.5 per cent so far this year, compared to a 4.6 per cent advance in the Nifty50. EPL has a market capitalisation of ₹7,759.12 crore, according to BSE data.  

EPL invests ₹11.4 crore in Thai unit for expansion

EPL has invested an additional 43,000,000 Thai Baht (approximately ₹11.4 crore) in its wholly-owned Thai subsidiary, EPL (Thailand), as of June 4, 2025. The investment follows the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in India and Thailand, it said in an exchange filing. 
 
EPTL, which operates in the manufacturing and trading of laminated tubes, was established to pursue growth opportunities in Thailand. The latest capital infusion is part of EPL’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, the company said. 
 
The total amount invested by EPL, including earlier contributions, covers 100 per cent of the payment required for the subscription of 5,74,200 shares of EPTL, each with a face value of 100 Thai Baht. Simultaneously, Lamitube Technologies Ltd (LTL), another wholly-owned subsidiary of EPL, also invested the full amount required to subscribe to 5,800 shares of EPTL, the statement said. 
 
As a result, EPTL continues to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of EPL, with 99 per cent of the shareholding held by the parent company and the remaining 1 per cent held by LTL. The formalities related to this investment are expected to be completed by July 15, 2025, the statement added.  

About EPL 

EPL is the largest global speciality packaging company, manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and Pharma space. Employing over 3,500 people representing over 25 different nationalities, EPL functions in eleven countries through 21 manufacturing facilities, and is continuing to grow every year. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 650 pts; Nifty Realty, Pharma index up 1%; Ganga Bath IPO booked 68%

Premium

PSU bank stocks rally on cheap valuation, Q4 boost; will the momentum last?

Premium

Outlook dims: 72% of Nifty50 firms brace for EPS downgrades in FY26

GRSE, BDL among 9 defence stocks up over 70% in 2 mths; time to book gains?

What's driving IDBI Bank shares higher? Stock zooms 36% in 4 weeks

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsPackaging sectorMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYMarkets insights

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story