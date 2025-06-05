EPL shares gain after ₹11.4 crore investment in Thai unit to aid expansion

Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday and have risen over 28 per cent from its recent lows in April. The scrip has fallen 6.5 per cent so far this year, compared to a 4.6 per cent advance in the Nifty50. EPL has a market capitalisation of ₹7,759.12 crore, according to BSE data.

EPL invests ₹11.4 crore in Thai unit for expansion

EPL has invested an additional 43,000,000 Thai Baht (approximately ₹11.4 crore) in its wholly-owned Thai subsidiary, EPL (Thailand), as of June 4, 2025. The investment follows the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in India and Thailand, it said in an exchange filing.

EPTL, which operates in the manufacturing and trading of laminated tubes, was established to pursue growth opportunities in Thailand. The latest capital infusion is part of EPL’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, the company said.

The total amount invested by EPL, including earlier contributions, covers 100 per cent of the payment required for the subscription of 5,74,200 shares of EPTL, each with a face value of 100 Thai Baht. Simultaneously, Lamitube Technologies Ltd (LTL), another wholly-owned subsidiary of EPL, also invested the full amount required to subscribe to 5,800 shares of EPTL, the statement said.