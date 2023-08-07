Home / Markets / News / Equity markets settle higher for 2nd day, unfazed by global trends

Equity markets settle higher for 2nd day, unfazed by global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 232.23 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 65,953.48. During the day, it jumped 346.65 points or 0.52 per cent to 66,067.90

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Benchmark equity indices ended with gains on Monday, extending their previous day's rally, unfazed by a weak trend in global markets amid buying in Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries.

However, continuous foreign fund outflows prevented markets from registering a sharp rally.
 
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 232.23 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 65,953.48. During the day, it jumped 346.65 points or 0.52 per cent to 66,067.90.
 
The NSE Nifty advanced 80.30 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 19,597.30.
 
From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 4 per cent, emerging as the biggest gainer. Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Wipro, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the other major gainers.
 
State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Nestle and HDFC Bank were the laggards.
 
In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.
 
European markets were trading in the negative territory. The US markets ended lower on Friday.
 
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.73 per cet to USD 85.63 a barrel.
 
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 556.32 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. After five months of sustained buying, foreign investors have turned net sellers and pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore from the Indian equities in the first week of August.
 
After three days of decline, the BSE benchmark on Friday climbed 480.57 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 65,721.25. The Nifty advanced 135.35 points or 0.70 per cent to end at 19,517. 

Also Read

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Airtel emitting strong signals; improving margins along with debt-reduction

Sebi 'implementation standard' pilot for verification requirements starts

Sebi sets reform agenda for FY24; proposes digital assurance, voting norms

FPIs mandated to route 10% market trade in corporate bonds through RFQ

Strong Q1, positive outlook drives gains for M&M; shares rally 4.3%

Topics :Stock MarketBSENSEEquity markets

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story