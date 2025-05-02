Equity MF inflows seen improving in April after three months of decline

Investments into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes have likely rebounded in April after three consecutive months of decline, if the sharp increase in secondary market purchases by fund managers is anything to go by.

In April, MFs’ net equity buying soared to Rs 16,050 crore, sharply up from March’s Rs 12,141 crore. However, this remains below the FY25 average of Rs 39,000 crore a month. The uptick coincided with a 3.5 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index in April, following a 6.3 per cent gain in March, buoyed by a strong revival in foreign fund buying—the most sustained in nearly two years.

Following back-to-back months of gains, the benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex are now only around 7 per cent below their record highs hit in September 2024. However, the midcap and smallcap indices are still over 10 per cent lower. Inflows into equity MF schemes remained resilient during the initial months of the market downturn, which began towards the end of September. However, flows have remained soft relative to their recent averages since January. The slowdown in net collections has mostly been due to a decline in lump-sum inflows amid a fall in new scheme launches. Net inflows into active equity schemes dropped for a third consecutive month to Rs 25,082 crore in March from Rs 41,156 crore in December.

However, SIP inflows have largely remained unaffected. Investors have put in around Rs 26,000 crore through SIPs in recent months, compared to the all-time high tally of Rs 26,459 crore in December 2024. The quantum of net equity buying by MFs depends on several factors—net inflows and outflows from equity (including passive) and hybrid schemes, changes in equity allocation within hybrid schemes, and shifts in cash holdings. This week, UBS upgraded domestic equities to “neutral”, citing both positives and concerns. “India ticks many boxes—high domestic focus, earnings resilience, beneficiary of lower oil prices, and positive catalysts like banks’ deposit rate cuts and potential government support for consumption,” said Sunil Tirumalai, Head of EM and Asia Equity Strategy at UBS.