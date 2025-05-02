IPO Calendar: Ather Energy listing, 5 SME offerings to track next week

Upcoming IPOs: Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) offerings are expected to keep primary market investors busy in the upcoming week, as four companies are set to list on SME exchanges. Additionally, the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) offerings are expected to keep primary market investors busy in the upcoming week, as four companies are set to list on SME exchanges. Additionally, the initial public offering (IPO) of two SME companies are scheduled to open for public subscription.

Meanwhile, in the mainline segment, activity will slow down again following the Ather Energy IPO , which briefly broke the recent lull. There are no new public offerings scheduled in the coming week. Notably, Ather Energy's public offering was the first mainboard issue of FY25, coming nearly two months after Quality Power, which listed in February 2025.

Ather Energy IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today. Successful allottees are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts by Monday, May 5, 2025. The company is scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges—BSE and NSE—on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Upcoming SME listings on D-Street

In the SME segment, shares of Wagons Learning, Arunaya Organics, Kenrik Industries, and Iware Supplychain Services are scheduled to be listed in the coming week. Arunaya Organics will list on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Kenrik Industries is set to list on the BSE SME on Friday, May 9, 2025, while Wagons Learning will also debut on the same day.

SME IPO openings next week

The SME segment is also scheduled to see the opening of the initial share sale of Manoj Jewellers and Srigee DLM during the upcoming week.

Here are the complete details of these public offerings: Manoj Jewellers IPO details

Manoj Jewellers aims to raise ₹16.20 crore through its IPO, which opens for subscription on Monday, May 5, 2025. The shares will be offered at ₹10 apiece, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The IPO will remain open until Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Investors can apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereafter, with the minimum investment amounting to ₹1,08,000.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Thursday, May 8, 2025, and the shares will list on the BSE SME on Monday, May 12, 2025. Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue, while Jawa Capital Services is acting as the sole book-running lead manager.

Srigee DLM IPO details

Srigee DLM will also open its public offering on Monday, May 5, 2025, aiming to raise ₹16.98 crore. The IPO will be offered in a price band of ₹94–₹99 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,18,800. The issue will remain open until Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, May 8, 2025, and the shares will list on the BSE SME on Monday, May 12, 2025. Bigshare Services is the registrar, while GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager.