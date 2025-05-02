Share price of Ami Organics today

Share of Ami Organics surged 10 per cent to ₹ 1,243 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deal, after the company reported healthy operational performance for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company has rallied 14 per cent. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹ 1,321.75 (adjusted to stock split) on February 5, 2025.

At 02:31 pm; Ami Organics was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹ 1,196, as compared to 0.15 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Stock Split from ₹ 10 to ₹ 5

On April 25, 2025, share price of Ami Organics turned ex-date for stock split. The company had fixed April 25, 2025 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of for split/ sub-division of equity shares of the company, such that 1 equity share having face value of ₹10, divided into 2 equity shares having face value of ₹5 each.

The rationale behind the stock split was to enhance liquidity of the equity shares of the company in the stock market and to encourage wider participation of small investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable.

Ashish Kacholia holds 1.72 per cent stake in Ami Organics

Investor Ashish Kacholia held 704,974 equity shares representing 1.72 per cent stake in Ami Organics at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data showed. However, Kacholia, reduced his stake in the company by 0.12 percentage points, from 1.84 per cent stake at the end of December 2024 quarter.

Q4 operational performance of Ami Organics

In January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Ami Organics reported 144 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹ 62.7 crore, against ₹ 25.7 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations grew 37.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹ 308.5 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded to 27.5 per cent from 19.2 per cent in Q4FY24.

Looking ahead to FY26, the management anticipates robust growth across all business segments, driving confidence in achieving 25 per cent revenue growth.

About Ami Organics

Ami Organics is a research and development (R&D) driven manufacturer of speciality chemicals focused towards the development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates (Pharma Intermediates) for regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and chemicals for New Chemical Entities (NCE), and other specialty chemicals including parabens and paraben formulations, methyl salicylate , semiconductor chemicals, electrolyte additives and niche key starting materials (KSM) for cosmetics, fine chemicals and agrochemical industries.

The Pharma Intermediates, find application in certain high-growth therapeutic areas including anti-depressant, anti-cancer, anti-retroviral, anti-Parkinson, and seizure disorder. Ami Organics is the market leader for various key intermediates across the globe and the first company in India outside of China to spearhead the pioneering development of electrolyte additives on a global scale.