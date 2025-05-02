NSE launches Nifty Waves Index; Gift Nifty hits record turnover in April

NSE launches Nifty Waves Index

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday introduced the Nifty NSE Waves Index at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). This index comprises 43 constituents from the media, entertainment and gaming sectors, including Nazara Technologies, PVR Inox, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Sun TV, Zee Entertainment, Saregama India and Network18 Media & Investments. Each stock is capped at a 5 per cent weightage. The index, with a base date of 1 April 2005, will be rebalanced quarterly, with inclusions and exclusions reviewed semi-annually.

Gift Nifty records highest monthly turnover in April

Gift Nifty, a benchmark index traded on NSE’s international exchange in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, achieved a record-high monthly turnover of $100.93 billion in April, surpassing its previous peak of $100.7 billion in September 2024. Traded for nearly 22 hours daily, the index serves as a key indicator for domestic indices’ opening based on global cues. Full-scale operations began in July 2023, following its earlier iteration as SGX-Nifty on the Singapore Exchange. Since its launch, Gift Nifty has recorded a cumulative volume of over 41.18 million contracts and a total turnover of $1.83 trillion through April 2025, according to NSE.