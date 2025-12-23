Eraaya Lifespaces shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹28.89 per share. The buying on the counter came after the Delhi High Court cancelled an interim order that had previously restricted the company.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹550.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹159, and its 52-week low was at ₹19.75.

The legal dispute, involving Vedas Opportunities Fund, had seen an earlier restraint order reinstated by an Appellate Court. However, on December 16, 2025, the Delhi High Court set aside that order and directed the Appellate Court to hear the case again and decide it quickly.

As a result, there is currently no legal restriction preventing the company from issuing or converting securities or receiving payments for them. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 5, 2026.

“In view of the above, it is clarified that there is, as on date, no subsisting order or restraint operating against the company in respect of issuance or conversion of securities or receipt of consideration therefore, though the matter continues to remain sub-judice, and the company shall make further disclosures, if required, in accordance with applicable law,” the filing read.