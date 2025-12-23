Home / Markets / News / Eraaya Lifespaces hits 5% upper circuit as Delhi HC removes fund-raise curb

Eraaya Lifespaces hits 5% upper circuit as Delhi HC removes fund-raise curb

On December 16, 2025, the Delhi High Court set aside that order and directed the Appellate Court to hear the case again and decide it quickly.

Eraaya Lifespaces share
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Eraaya Lifespaces shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹28.89 per share. The buying on the counter came after the Delhi High Court cancelled an interim order that had previously restricted the company.
 
At 9:31 AM, Eraaya Lifespaces’ share price was trading 4.98 per cent higher at ₹28.89 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.10 per cent at 85,479.36. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹550.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹159, and its 52-week low was at ₹19.75.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
The legal dispute, involving Vedas Opportunities Fund, had seen an earlier restraint order reinstated by an Appellate Court. However, on December 16, 2025, the Delhi High Court set aside that order and directed the Appellate Court to hear the case again and decide it quickly.
 
As a result, there is currently no legal restriction preventing the company from issuing or converting securities or receiving payments for them. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 5, 2026.
 
“In view of the above, it is clarified that there is, as on date, no subsisting order or restraint operating against the company in respect of issuance or conversion of securities or receipt of consideration therefore, though the matter continues to remain sub-judice, and the company shall make further disclosures, if required, in accordance with applicable law,” the filing read. 
 
On May 7, 2025, Eraaya Lifespaces had informed that an investor, Vedas Opportunities Fund, had filed a civil suit against Eraaya Lifespaces in the Court of the Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller, Tis Hazari, Delhi, challenging a preferential issue approved at the company’s 58th AGM on September 28, 2024.  ALSO READ | Why did Emcure Pharma share price rise 2% in overall muted market? 
Vedas Opportunities Fund was an allottee in the company’s qualified institutional placement (QIP), receiving 26,200 equity shares of ₹10 each.
 
The Tis Hazari court subsequently passed an ex parte interim order restraining Eraaya Lifespaces from issuing compulsorily convertible warrants (CCWs) on a preferential basis, converting existing warrants, or receiving any funds that could dilute the plaintiff’s shareholding. 
 
Eraaya notes that this investor sold the entire QIP allotment in the market at a profit by January 2025, and only later made small open-market purchases. The company has dismissed the claims as "fabricated and baseless," labelling the investor's conduct as "speculative and mischievous,".

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stocks to Watch today: HCLTech, Ambuja Cements, IRCTC, Paytm, Belrise Ind

JPMorgan reclaims top spot in India ECM for the first time since 2020

Last day alert! These 3 shares to ex-date on Dec 24; do you own any?

Stocks to buy today: Shriram Finance, Varun Beverages; check target price

Rico Auto, Kirloskar Oil, Stylam Ind: Top technical stock picks by analyst

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarketsBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story