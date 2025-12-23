Home / Markets / News / Last day alert! These 3 shares to ex-date on Dec 24; do you own any?

Last day alert! These 3 shares to ex-date on Dec 24; do you own any?

Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend on December 24, while GRM Overseas will go ex-date for its bonus issue. Nectar Lifesciences, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for its share buyback announcement

dividend, bonus issue
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 8:21 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of GRM Overseas, Prakash Pipes, and Nectar Lifesciences are set to remain in focus during today’s trading session as they will turn ex-date on December 24 following their respective corporate announcements related to dividend, bonus issue, and share buyback.
 
According to BSE data, Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend on December 24, while GRM Overseas will go ex-date for its bonus issue. Nectar Lifesciences, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for its share buyback announcement.
 
Prakash Pipes informed the exchanges that its board has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The company added that December 24, 2025, has been fixed as both the ex-date and record date for the dividend.
 
Meanwhile, GRM Overseas has announced a bonus issue of 13,81,40,000 equity shares. As per the exchange filing, the company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, that is, two new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each. The company has fixed Wednesday, December 24, 2025, as the record date for the bonus issue.
 
Further, Nectar Lifesciences has announced a buyback of up to 30 million fully paid-up equity shares, representing 13.38 per cent of the company’s total equity, at a price of ₹27 per share. The record date for determining eligibility for the buyback has been fixed as December 24, 2025. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
GRM Overseas Dec 24,2025 Bonus issue 2:1 Dec 24,2025
Nectar Lifesciences Dec 24,2025 Buy Back of Shares Dec 24,2025
Prakash Pipes Dec 24,2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1 Dec 24,2025
 
Meanwhile, shares of Vineet Laboratories and Yug Decor will also remain in the spotlight today as they are set to trade ex-date following their respective rights issue announcements. According to exchange filings, Vineet Laboratories has announced a rights issue of 99,87,258 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹30 per share (including a premium of ₹20 per share and a face value of ₹10 per share), aggregating to ₹29.96 crore. The record date for the rights issue is December 23, 2025.
 
Yug Decor, meanwhile, will issue 53,94,635 equity shares at ₹10 each under its rights issue, raising a total of ₹5.39 crore. The record date for eligibility has been fixed as December 23, 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Asian markets trade higher

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Motor Insurance; top bets, target here

Year-ender 2025: India stocks lag EM, Asia in worst showing in decades

Sensex can hit 100,000 in 2026 if earnings pickup: Chris Wood

Premium

Mutual funds' NFO collection shrinks in 2025 as equity appetite cools

Topics :Buzzing stocksdividenddividend incomeShare priceshare marketNectar Life Sciences

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story