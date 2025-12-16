Eternal share price today

Share price of Eternal has slipped 5 per cent to ₹285.70 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The parent company of food delivery platform Zomato has recorded its sharpest intra-day fall in the past seven months. Earlier, on May 2, 2025, the stock price of the company had declined 5.3 per cent and 10 per cent on April 7, 2025.

With today’s fall, the market price of Eternal has corrected 23 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE As of 12:39 PM, Eternal was quoting 3.6 per cent lower at ₹287.50, as against a 0.55 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled, with a combined 38.14 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s making the Street nervous? The government has approved the implementation of four labour codes with effect from November 21, 2025. These codes were passed by the Parliament in 2020 and were awaiting implementation. According to PIB, 29 labour laws have been consolidated into four codes with the aim of easing compliance and modernising outdated provisions while safeguarding workers’ rights. Platform companies (such as Eternal and Swiggy) will need to contribute to a social security pool, which will be used to provide social security benefits to gig workers. A central minimum wage, higher than the current minimum wage, may have an impact on wage bills for employers across sectors, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

ALSO READ | Ashok Leyland zooms 53% in CY25; Outperforms Sensex for 6th straight year Assuming companies such as Eternal and Swiggy have to shell out an incremental 5 per cent of annual payments to workers, the food delivery businesses could see an impact to the tune of ₹3.2/order, while quick commerce (QC) businesses could see an impact of ₹2.4/order. Analysts at the brokerage firm believe companies would pass on the impact of these to consumers with time via higher platform fees or other charges. From a long-term perspective, Zomato has built a resilient business model by securing multiple strategic verticals and delivering broad-based growth. However, near-term challenges, such as rising competitive intensity and rapid store expansion, are likely to keep profitability under pressure, an analyst at Axis Direct said in the Q2 result update.