Home / Markets / News / Eternal slips 5% on huge volumes; sharpest intra-day fall in 7 months

Eternal slips 5% on huge volumes; sharpest intra-day fall in 7 months

With today's 5% fall, the market price of Eternal has corrected 23% from its 52-week high level of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)
Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Eternal share price today

Share price of Eternal has slipped 5 per cent to ₹285.70 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The parent company of food delivery platform Zomato has recorded its sharpest intra-day fall in the past seven months. Earlier, on May 2, 2025, the stock price of the company had declined 5.3 per cent and 10 per cent on April 7, 2025.
 
With today’s fall, the market price of Eternal has corrected 23 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025.
 
As of 12:39 PM, Eternal was quoting 3.6 per cent lower at ₹287.50, as against a 0.55 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled, with a combined 38.14 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What’s making the Street nervous?

The government has approved the implementation of four labour codes with effect from November 21, 2025. These codes were passed by the Parliament in 2020 and were awaiting implementation. According to PIB, 29 labour laws have been consolidated into four codes with the aim of easing compliance and modernising outdated provisions while safeguarding workers’ rights. 
 
Platform companies (such as Eternal and Swiggy) will need to contribute to a social security pool, which will be used to provide social security benefits to gig workers. A central minimum wage, higher than the current minimum wage, may have an impact on wage bills for employers across sectors, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
 
Assuming companies such as Eternal and Swiggy have to shell out an incremental 5 per cent of annual payments to workers, the food delivery businesses could see an impact to the tune of ₹3.2/order, while quick commerce (QC) businesses could see an impact of ₹2.4/order. Analysts at the brokerage firm believe companies would pass on the impact of these to consumers with time via higher platform fees or other charges.  ALSO READ | Ashok Leyland zooms 53% in CY25; Outperforms Sensex for 6th straight year 
From a long-term perspective, Zomato has built a resilient business model by securing multiple strategic verticals and delivering broad-based growth. However, near-term challenges, such as rising competitive intensity and rapid store expansion, are likely to keep profitability under pressure, an analyst at Axis Direct said in the Q2 result update.
 
Meanwhile, the GST rate cuts have brought down the average GST on Blinkit’s typical basket by ~3 percentage points, which should drive more demand. The management said it certainly expects a positive rub-off on demand due to this from Q3FY26 onwards (given the changes came into effect only towards the end of Q2FY26). As far as Q2FY26 is concerned, the company said it saw a negative impact on both growth and margins as customers went into wait-and-watch mode, delaying their purchases across categories, including the ones where no GST rate changes were announced.
 
===============
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee slips past 91/$ to fresh low for 4th session; more downside?

SEPC shares jump 7% on ₹270-crore order win; stock up 20% in two sessions

Meesho soars 13% on huge volumes; zooms 74% against issue price in 5 days

Boost your portfolio with these 15 govt-backed high dividend yield stocks

Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap shares jump 8% each; key triggers explained

Topics :Buzzing stocksZomatoonline food deliverystock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story