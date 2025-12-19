Ex-date alert! Canara Robeco AMC, 7 others to remain in spotlight next week

Here is a roundup of the key corporate actions and stock details for the upcoming week:'
Stocks trading record-date for Dividend
Canara Robeco AMC dividend
Prakash Pipes dividend
Stocks trading ex-date for subdivision (stock-splits)
Nuvama Wealth Management stock-split
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works stock-split
Shares trading ex-date for rights issues
Pulsar International rights issue
Vineet Laboratories rights issue
Yug Decor rights issue
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|Dec 22, 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|Dec 22, 2025
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|Dec 22, 2025
|Stock Split From Rs10/- to Rs 5/-
|Dec 22, 2025
|Pulsar International
|Dec 22, 2025
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|Dec 22, 2025
|Vineet Laboratories
|Dec 23, 2025
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|Dec 23, 2025
|Yug Decor
|Dec 23, 2025
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|Dec 23, 2025
|Nectar Lifesciences
|Dec 24, 2025
|Buy Back of Shares
|Dec 24, 2025
|Prakash Pipes
|Dec 24, 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
|Dec 24, 2025
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|Dec 26, 2025
|Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Rs. 2
|Dec 26, 2025
Shares trading ex-date for buyback
Nectar Lifesciences share buyback
