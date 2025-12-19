Home / Markets / News / Ex-date alert! Canara Robeco AMC, 7 others to remain in spotlight next week

Ex-date alert! Canara Robeco AMC, 7 others to remain in spotlight next week

Here is a roundup of the key corporate actions and stock details for the upcoming week

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Nectar Lifesciences, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Pulsar International, Vineet Laboratories, Prakash Pipes, and Yug Decor are expected to be in focus next week, from December 22 to December 26, 2025, due to various corporate actions, including dividends, stock splits, rights issues, and share buybacks.
 
According to data from the BSE, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend, while Nuvama Wealth Management, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Pulsar International, Vineet Laboratories, and Yug Decor will go ex-date for their respective rights issues. Nectar Lifesciences will trade ex-date for its share buyback.

Here is a roundup of the key corporate actions and stock details for the upcoming week:'

Stocks trading record-date for Dividend

Canara Robeco AMC dividend

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share. The record date for the dividend is December 22, 2025. This marks the company’s first dividend announcement since its listing on the stock exchange on October 16, 2025.

Prakash Pipes dividend

Prakash Pipes has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The record date for the dividend is December 24, 2025.
 

Stocks trading ex-date for subdivision (stock-splits)

Nuvama Wealth Management stock-split

 
Nuvama Wealth Management will split its equity shares in a 1:5 ratio, where one equity share of ₹10 each will be subdivided into five shares of ₹2 each. The record date for the stock split is December 26, 2025.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works stock-split

 
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has approved a stock split of 1:2, meaning one equity share of ₹10 will be split into two shares of ₹5 each. The record date for the stock split is December 22, 2025.

Shares trading ex-date for rights issues

Pulsar International rights issue

 
Pulsar International has announced a rights issue to raise up to ₹35.7 crore by issuing 35,69,50,000 rights equity shares at Re. 1 each. The record date for the rights issue is December 22, 2025.
 

Vineet Laboratories rights issue

Vineet Laboratories has proposed a rights issue of 99,87,258 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹30 per share (including a premium of ₹20 per share and face value of ₹10 per share), aggregating to ₹29.96 crore. The record date for this rights issue is December 23, 2025.
 

Yug Decor rights issue

 
Yug Decor will issue 53,94,635 equity shares at ₹10 each under its rights issue, raising a total of ₹5.39 crore. The record date for eligibility is December 23, 2025. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Dec 22, 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 Dec 22, 2025
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Dec 22, 2025 Stock Split From Rs10/- to Rs 5/- Dec 22, 2025
Pulsar International Dec 22, 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares Dec 22, 2025
Vineet Laboratories Dec 23, 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares Dec 23, 2025
Yug Decor Dec 23, 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares Dec 23, 2025
Nectar Lifesciences Dec 24, 2025 Buy Back of Shares Dec 24, 2025
Prakash Pipes Dec 24, 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 Dec 24, 2025
Nuvama Wealth Management Dec 26, 2025 Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Rs. 2 Dec 26, 2025
 

Shares trading ex-date for buyback

Nectar Lifesciences share buyback

 
Nectar Lifesciences will buy back up to 3 crore fully paid-up equity shares, representing 13.38 per cent of the company’s total equity, at a price of ₹27 per share. The record date for determining eligibility for the buyback is December 24, 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts in broad-based buying; Nifty atop 25,950; Shriram Fin up 4%

SAT to hear Avadhut Sathe appeal against Sebi's interim order on Jan 9

CG Power turnaround: Culture, timing and execution behind a rare revival

Energy stocks to gain from SHANTI Bill, says Elara Capital; top bets here

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price Today: Stock trades at 20% premium; should you book profit?

Topics :Buzzing stocksdividendBuyback offersShare buybacksdividend incomerights issue

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story