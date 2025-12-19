Ex-date alert! Canara Robeco AMC, 7 others to remain in spotlight next week

Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Nuvama Wealth Management, Nectar Lifesciences, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Pulsar International, Vineet Laboratories, Prakash Pipes, and Yug Decor are expected to be in focus next week, from December 22 to December 26, 2025, due to various corporate actions, including dividends, stock splits, rights issues, and share buybacks.

According to data from the BSE, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend, while Nuvama Wealth Management, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Pulsar International, Vineet Laboratories, and Yug Decor will go ex-date for their respective rights issues. Nectar Lifesciences will trade ex-date for its share buyback.

Here is a roundup of the key corporate actions and stock details for the upcoming week:'