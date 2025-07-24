Analysts stay bullish on Infosys after steady Q1 show; Should you buy in?

Infosys Ltd. retained bullish calls from several brokerages after the information technology (IT) major posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).

As the tech firm only raised the lower end of its revenue guidance, analysts said that this reflects heightened global uncertainties. The net profit of Bengaluru-based company came in at ₹6,921 crore, marking a sequential decline of 1.6 per cent. The top line grew 3.3 per cent on quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹42,279 crore. Both the numbers beat Bloomberg estimates, where analysts had estimated a net profit of ₹6,778 crore and revenue of ₹41,724 crore.

The second-largest software-services provider raised the lower end of its guidance to 1 per cent from nil growth it had guided a quarter earlier. A quarter of strong deal wins worth $3.8 billion helped the company raise the guidance at the lower end, Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said. For the IT giant, financial services and manufacturing, which contributed 28 per cent and 16 per cent to the top line, respectively, were up 5.6 per cent and 12.2 per cent. Growth in manufacturing was a contrast at a time when other companies have seen their revenue hammered due to tariff fears.

Analysts on Infosys Q1 results Infosys reported decent Q1 results , with revenue in constant currency (CC) terms significantly ahead of estimates, Nuvama Institutional Equities said. Infosys delivered solid growth, both in magnitude and quality, supported by a reduction in third-party revenue, the brokerage said. While the guidance upgrade was modest, it appears reasonable in light of prevailing macro uncertainties. Nuvama retained their 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of ₹1,850 per share from ₹1,700 apiece earlier. The operating environment remains challenging for Infosys across several verticals, particularly where discretionary spending is under scrutiny, analysts at Centrum Broking said. Segments such as communications, high-tech, and retail continue to witness cautious IT budgets, while financial services and energy offer opportunities, it said.