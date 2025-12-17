Ex-date alert! IOC, 4 others to remain in focus today; check full list

State-owned IOC said its board has declared an interim dividend of 50 per cent, amounting to ₹5 per equity share of face value ₹10 for FY2025–26. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before January 11, 2026. In line with regulatory requirements, the Board has fixed Thursday, December 18, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the interim dividend.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Anirit Ventures are likely to remain in focus during Wednesday’s trading session following their announcements of corporate actions, including dividends and rights issues.

Anirit Ventures rights issue

Anirit Ventures has informed the exchanges that its board has approved a rights issue of 1.20 crore equity shares of ₹10 each, aggregating ₹39.60 crore on full subscription. Existing shareholders will be entitled to two rights shares for every one held on the record date. The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹33 per share, including a premium of ₹23, with ₹23 payable at the time of application (including an ₹18 premium) and the balance payable through subsequent calls as determined by the Board.

The rights issue will open on Friday, December 26, 2025, with the last date for on-market renunciation set at Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and the issue closing on Monday, January 5, 2026. The record date for rights entitlement is December 18, 2025. Assuming full subscription, the company’s share capital will increase from 60 lakh to 1.80 crore equity shares.