Nuvama upgrades Tata Power to 'Hold' on improved FY30 growth visibility

“We are upgrading Tata Power to ‘Hold’ on improved visibility of 30GW+ target capacity by FY30E (26GW already won), valuation rollover to FY28E and probable cash breakeven for Mundra UMPP,” said Subhadip Mitra, Vikram Datwani, Mahir Moondra and Divyam Sureka of Nuvama, in a note dated December 16, 2025.

Renewable capacity additions are expected to accelerate to 2-2.5GW per annum from FY27E, compared with around 1.2GW planned for H2FY26. While near-term growth remains modest, Nuvama analysts highlighted that visibility improves materially in FY29-30E as large pumped storage projects (PSPs) move closer to commissioning.

Tata Power has around 9GW of PSP capacity under construction, which could enable nearly 30GW of round-the-clock (RTC) renewable supply. Key projects include the Bhivpuri PSP (1GW, capex ₹5,700 crore) and the Shirawata PSP (1.8GW, capex ₹7,850 crore), both targeted for commissioning by FY29-30E.

The company has guided for group capex of approximately ₹25,000 crore per annum until FY30E, with nearly 65 per cent directed toward renewables. Cumulative renewable capex over five years is estimated at around ₹1.25 trillion. Despite the elevated investment cycle, Tata Power aims to maintain a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5-2x.