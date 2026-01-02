Ex-date alert! These 4 stocks to remain in focus next week; do you own any?

Shares of Orient Technologies, Fairchem Organics, A-1 Limited, and Antariksh Industries are expected to remain in focus next week, from Monday, January 5, 2026, to Friday, January 9, 2026, as the stocks are set to trade ex-date following their respective corporate announcements.

According to BSE data, Orient Technologies and Antariksh Industries will trade ex-date for the announcement of bonus issues of equity shares. A-1 Limited, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for the subdivision of its equity shares, while Fairchem Organics will go ex-date for its share buyback. Investors seeking to benefit from these corporate actions must hold the shares on or before the ex-date. However, the final list of eligible shareholders will be determined by the companies based on their respective record dates.

Here are the complete details of stocks trading ex-date next week, along with their respective corporate announcements: Orient Technologies bonus issue IT-enabled services provider Orient Technologies has announced a bonus issue for its shareholders. The company has informed the exchanges that it has declared a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:10, that is, one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every 10 existing fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The company has fixed Monday, January 5, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares.

Antariksh Industries bonus issue Real estate player Antariksh Industries has also decided to reward its shareholders through a bonus issue of equity shares. The company has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:10, that is, one bonus equity share of ₹10 each for every 10 fully paid-up equity shares held by public shareholders. The company has fixed Friday, January 9, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of public shareholders. A-1 stock-split Industrial acids and chemicals distributor A-1 Limited (formerly A-1 Acid Ltd) has announced the sub-division of its equity shares. Under the proposal, the company will split one equity share of ₹10 fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

The record date for the stock split has been fixed as December 31, 2025, the company said. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Fairchem Organics Jan 5, 2026 Buy Back of Shares Jan 5, 2026 Orient Technologies Jan 5, 2026 Bonus issue 1:10 Jan 5, 2026 A-1 Jan 8, 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- Jan 8, 2026 Antariksh Industries Jan 9, 2026 Bonus issue 1:10 Jan 9, 2026 Fairchem Organics share buyback Specialty chemicals company Fairchem Organics has announced a buyback of up to 4,25,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each at a price of ₹800 per share, payable in cash. The aggregate buyback size shall not exceed ₹34 crore and will be conducted on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route.