Nifty Auto up 3x vs Nifty in last 4 years; analysts expect further upside

The Nifty Auto index has zoomed as much as 157.8 per cent in the last four calendar years as against a 50.6 per cent surge in the benchmark Nifty 50, shows data.

Nifty Auto index at all-time high; technical analysts expect further 8% upside from here. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)