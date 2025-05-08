This exchange stock zoomed 87% from March low; m-cap nears ₹1 trillion

Share price of BSE today: hit a new high of ₹6,890, as they rallied 3.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the exchange and data platform company has surged 10 per cent after the company posted a multi-fold jump in net profit for the Shares of BSE Limited hit a new high of ₹6,890, as they rallied 3.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the exchange and data platform company has surged 10 per cent after the company posted a multi-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25)

In the past one month, the BSE has outperformed the market by gaining 24 per cent, as compared to 8 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 . The stock has zoomed 87 per cent from its March month low of ₹3,682. It has skyrocketed 226 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹2,115 touched on July 23, 2024, NSE data shows.

Since March 28, the market price of India's oldest stock exchange, BSE has appreciated by 47 per cent after its rival--NSE--deferred its plan to change the day of expiring of its contracts from Thursday to Monday. This comes after the release of a consultation paper from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Market capitalisation nears ₹1 trillion

The up move in the stock price of the company has seen BSE's market capitalisation (market cap) inches towards ₹1 trillion. BSE’s market cap hit ₹93,444 crore in intra-day trade today, and less than 7 per cent away from the landmark ₹1 trillion market cap feat.

At 10:39 AM, BSE’s market cap stood at ₹92,800 crore on the NSE, exchange data shows. The stock was trading 3 per cent higher at ₹6,846.50, with 2.6 million equity shares changing hands on the counter.

BSE Q4 results

The stock exchange reported a net profit of ₹493 crore during the March quarter , compared to a net profit of ₹105 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations grew 74.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹846.70 crore, driven by growth in transaction charges/ service to corporate/ other operating income. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded to 57.2 per cent from 19.8 per cent in Q4FY24.

BSE aims to add 200 colocation racks before the end of FY26, taking the total count to 500 racks. While the company has introduced a per-order rate on a pilot basis, the aim is to develop a flexible revenue model for different customer cohorts.

Brokerage view – Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Future & Option (F&O) regulations have been beneficial for BSE with respect to a rise in non-expiry trading activity, leading to improvement in premium turnover. Decline in notional turnover boosted the profitability with lower regulatory costs. Increased member participation, colocation monetisation, and sustained momentum in premium turnover will be key growth drivers for BSE.

"We have revised our premium average daily turnover (ADTO) estimates to ₹15,700 crore/ ₹19,000 crore for FY26/ 27 with further headroom for increase as premium ADTO for April 2025 was at ₹15,500 crore. We raise our earnings estimates by 9 per cent/ 13 per cent for FY26/FY27. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹7,600 (premised on 45x FY27E EPS)," the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update.

About BSE

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is Asia's largest and oldest stock exchange, serving as a platform for trading various financial instruments like stocks, currencies, and derivatives. Comprising some of the most actively traded and liquid stocks, BSE Sensex is the benchmark index in the country. Significantly impacting the Indian economy, it is a barometer of India’s financial performance.

Over the years, the BSE has introduced several new products and services, including currency trading, debt, equity, mutual funds, investment banking, etc. BSE has been a crucial player in the country's economic development because of its efficient trading systems, solid technology infrastructure, and high accountability and transparency.