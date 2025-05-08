Sonata Software share price: Shares of Sonata Software gained 4.5 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹414.95 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted healthy Q4 numbers.

At 9:51 AM, Sonata Software shares were trading 1.22 per cent higher at ₹401.7 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 80,752.04. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,264.66 crore. The stock touched its highest level on February 27, 2024, at ₹867.1 per share.

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹762 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹286.4 per share.

Follow Stock Market Live Updates Today Here In the past one year, Sonata Software shares have lost 26 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.

Sonata Software Q4 results 2025

The computer software and consulting company reported its Q4FY25 numbers on Wednesday after market hours. In Q4, the company registered a 2 per cent rise in a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹108 crore as compared to ₹105 crore in Q3.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹2,617 crore as compared to ₹2,192 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2024, up 19 per cent.

ALSO READ | Dabur shares slip 4% as Q4 profit drops on subdued demand; details here The company won two large deals in the fourth quarter – Technology Corporation – US Technology Outsourcing and Multinational Financial Corporation - US Cloud and Data Transformation.

Also Read

Sonata Software dividend 2025

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹4.4 per equity share (440 per cent on par value ₹1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

About Sonata Software

Sonata Software, with a revenue of $1 billion, is a leading company in the field of digital modernisation. The company’s unique approach—Platformation.AI—enables the creation of efficient, agile digital businesses that are poised to drive the intelligent ecosystems of the future. Sonata's comprehensive suite of Modernisation Engineering Services spans across key domains such as Data, Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and emerging technologies including Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other advanced modernization platforms.