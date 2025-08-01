Home / Markets / News / F&O picks: Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' for Apollo Hospitals stock

F&O picks: Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' for Apollo Hospitals stock

F&O stocks: For Apollo Hospitals, the short-term trend is positive as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20-day EMA.

Apollo Hospitals
F&O stock picks| Image: Wikimedia Commons
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on Apollo Hospitals

Buy Apollo Hospitals (28-August Expiry) 7,600 Call at ₹175 and simultaneously sell 7,800 Call at ₹104

Lot Size: ₹125

Cost of the strategy: ₹71 (₹8875 per strategy)

Maximum profit: ₹16,125 if Apollo Hospital closes at or above 7800 on 28 August expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹7,671

Also Read

Apollo, Siemens collaborate to advance liver healthcare with AI innovation

Premium

Apollo Hospitals to gain from hospital growth, digital business breakeven

Why were Apollo Hospitals shares buzzing in a weak market? Find out here

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net profit rises 54% to ₹389.6 crore

Apollo Hospitals expands AI to reduce doctor, nurse workload in India

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.82

Approx margin required: ₹33,000  ALSO READ | Monthly stock picks by Motilal Oswal Financial Services: HDFC Bk, LT Foods

Rationale:

We have seen a long rollover in the Apollo Hospitals stock. This is indicated by an increase in open interest (OI) of 17 per cent, with a 0.60 per cent rise in the price.

Short-term trend is positive as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.

Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes.

Momentum indicators and oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.

 

(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monthly stock picks by Motilal Oswal Financial Services: HDFC Bk, LT Foods

Premium

Brokerages size up US's trade punch: Tariff impact seen as limited

Premium

Tata Motors may struggle on growth, synergy fronts with Iveco buy

Brigade Hotel Ventures shares drop over 5 pc in market debut trade

Market rally ends as Sensex, Nifty fall on FPI selloff, weak earnings

Topics :Apollo Hospital EnterprisesMarket technicalstechnical callsF&O stockMarketsstocks

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story