Apollo Hospitals share price: Healthcare company Apollo Hospitals share price rose as much as 3.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of 7,090 per share on Monday, June 2, 2025.

However, at 1:08 PM, Apollo Hospitals shares were off day’s highs, and were trading 1.19 per cent higher at 6,959.95 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 81,269.01 levels.

Why did Apollo Hospitals shares rise in trade today?

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise shares rose on the back of strong performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), with a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth across key financial indicators.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹389.7 crore, marking a 54 per cent increase from ₹253.8 crore in Q4FY24. The revenue for the quarter came in at ₹5,592.3 crore, reflecting a 13 per cent Y-o-Y rise from ₹4,943.9 crore in the same period last year. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹769.9 crore in Q4FY25, registering a 20 per cent growth compared to ₹640.5 crore in Q4FY24. The Ebitda figure includes costs related to Apollo 24/7 amounting to ₹160.3 crore during the quarter, which also factors in a non-cash employee stock option (ESOP) charge of ₹45.5 crore. This compares to Apollo 24/7 costs of ₹150.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of ₹27.10 for the quarter (not annualised). Apollo Hospitals dividend The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share (200 per cent) of face value ₹5 for the financial year 2024-25. This final dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Earlier in the year, on February 10, 2025, the Board had declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share (180 per cent), which was paid on February 28, 2025.

With the proposed final dividend, the total dividend for FY2024-25 amounts to ₹19 per equity share (380 per cent), translating to a total payout of ₹273.1 crore. The company has fixed Tuesday, August 19, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the final dividend as well as for participation in the AGM. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on or before September 10, 2025. About Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals was founded by Prathap Reddy in 1983 with the opening of its first hospital in Chennai.